Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch SL-L vs WI-L in Road Safety World Series T20 2022 2nd semi-final in India on TV and Online?

Dominant Sri Lanka Legends will face the West Indies Legends' challenge in the second semi-final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 here at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on September 30.

India Legends defeated Australia Legends in the first semi-final and qualified for the finals. The winner of this game will face the defending champions on Saturday (October 1).

Sri Lanka Legends - who were the runner-ups in the first season - are coming into the big match on the back of an emphatic victory over Bangladesh Legends. Tillakaratne Dilshan and his teammates have secured four wins in five games.

Legend Tillakaratne Dilshan brings up his second 50+ score of this season _



Srilanka Legends' score powered by some Dil Scoops has reached 159/2 after 16 overs _



Get ready for some fireworks in the last 4 overs! #SLLvsBANL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/Pom8ttsC7A— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 27, 2022

Captain Dilshan has led his team from the front and delivered in all three departments. He has scored runs, picked up wickets and taken outstanding catches in the series to play a crucial role in his team's dominant performance all along. Dilshan has also been the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament after Shane Watson and Dwayne Smith. He has also been the backbone of the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

Veteran all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya has also been keeping a tight leash on the opposition batters and, the left-arm spinner will be aiming to keep the West Indies batting lineup silent. Sri Lankan Lions also possess quality spinners in Jeevan Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, and Dilshan Munaweera among others.

Sri Lankans also possess pacers like Nuwan Kulasekara - who is the leading wicket-taker in this edition - along with Chaminda Vaas and Isuru Udana. Scoring runs against his well-balanced Sri Lankan bowling attack isn't going to be easy for the West Indies batters.

West Indies Legends, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a defeat against Australia Legends in their last league match of the series. Dwayne Smith and Kirk Edwards played good knocks against the Australians to helping West Indies post a decent total, but the bowling let the team down.

Road Safety World Series 2022 2nd semi-final: Here's all you need to know about Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indis Legends LIVE streaming details

When will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) and West Indies Legends (WI-L) be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will take place on September 30, Friday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) be played?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) begin?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Will there be live streaming available for Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) match?

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends match will be streamed live on the Voot and JIOTV app and website.

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted XI: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

West Indies Legends Predicted XI: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards (c), Danza Hyatt, Dave Mohammed, Jerome Taylor, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo