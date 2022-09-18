Highlights SL-L vs SA-L, T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Sri Lanka Legends win by 11 runs

Road Safety World Series: Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends will take on Jonty Rhodes' South Africa Legends in match no. 10 of the RSWS tournament on Sunday (September 18). Sri Lanka Legends are in good form and it looks like they mean business in this tournament as they first defeated Australia Legends in their opener and later on England Legends in their second fixture. Sanath Jayasuria is in fine rhythm as he clinched four wickets in SL-L's previous clash against ENG-L and the Lankan Legends bowled them out for just 78 runs. The clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa Legends will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Sri Lanka Legends Probable XI: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Upul Tharanga (wicketkeeper), Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis , Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaturanga de Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya

South Africa Legends Probable XI: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wicketkeeper), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes (captain), Henry Davids, Johan van der Wath, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Johan Botha, Thandi Tshabalala