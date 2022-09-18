Highlights SL-L vs SA-L, T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Sri Lanka Legends win by 11 runs
Follow Road Safety World Series 2022 SL-L vs SA-L (Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends) LIVE score and updates on our live blog here
Road Safety World Series: Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends will take on Jonty Rhodes' South Africa Legends in match no. 10 of the RSWS tournament on Sunday (September 18). Sri Lanka Legends are in good form and it looks like they mean business in this tournament as they first defeated Australia Legends in their opener and later on England Legends in their second fixture. Sanath Jayasuria is in fine rhythm as he clinched four wickets in SL-L's previous clash against ENG-L and the Lankan Legends bowled them out for just 78 runs. The clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa Legends will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
Sri Lanka Legends Probable XI: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Upul Tharanga (wicketkeeper), Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis , Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaturanga de Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya
South Africa Legends Probable XI: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wicketkeeper), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes (captain), Henry Davids, Johan van der Wath, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Johan Botha, Thandi Tshabalala
Sri Lanka Legends win by 11 runs
Sri Lanka Legends beat South Africa Legends by 11 runs. SA-L finish at 154/6 after 20 overs.
Close contest
Match heads into close contest as South Africa Legends need 49 runs in 36 balls to win the game. Morne van Wyk has played a wonderful innings so far and Sri Lanka need are desperate to find his wicket.
SAL - 117/2 (14 Overs), van Wyk 71 (49) & Rudolph 10 (7)
Pressure back on Sri Lanka Legends
South Africa Legends finish the powerplay with runs at the loss of just 1 wicket. Sri Lanka need to break this partnership in order to control the game now. South Africa's Petersen and van Wyk looking in good touch so far.
SAL - 50/1 (6 Overs), Petersen 13 (10) & van Wyk 26 (19)
OUT
Puttick 8 (7) bowled in by Dilshan. Sri Lanka Legends get the early breakthrough, South Africa Legends on the backfoot now.
SA-L - 18/1 (1.4 Overs), Van Wyk 9 (3)
SL-L finish at 165/6 (20 Overs)
South Africa Legends need 166 runs to win. Brilliant batting by the Sri Lanka Legends after losing their skipper Dilshan in the very first over.
Wicket!
WICKET! Dilshan Munaweera 26(24) b Johan Botha. SLL 62-2, 7.4 Overs.#SLLvsSAL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJunghaiLegendary
Wicket off the 1st ball of the spell from @VDP_24 as @SrilankaLegends score 58-1 in 7 Overs.#SLLvsSAL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #rsws #yehjunghailegendary pic.twitter.com/rJdtO9LVf1
Sri Lanka Legends recover
Upul Tharanga and Dilshan Munaweera steady SL-L after losing their skipper early in the innings. South Africa Legends need to break this partnership if they want to control the game again.
SLL - 33/1 (4.2 Overs), Tharanga 11 (10) & Munaweera 17 (14)
Early blow Sri Lanka Legends
Tillakaratne Dilshan 1 (2) LBW by Philander, South Africa Legends get the perfect start they were looking for as the danger-man and SL-L skipper departs cheaply.
SLL - 7/1 (1.3 Overs), Tharanga 4 (2) & Munaweera 1 (5)
Playing XIs
South Africa Legends: Morne van Wyk(w), Andrew Puttick, Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes(c), Johan Botha, Zander de Bruyn, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Vernon Philander, Alan Dawson
Sri Lanka Legends: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Legends: Toss update!
Jonty Rhodes wins toss, Dilshan and co to bat first.
SL-L vs SA-L RSWS Livestreaming details
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Legends Dream11 prediction
