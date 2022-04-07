LSG vs DC IPL 2022 Highlights: LSG beat DC by 6 wickets

8 April 2022, 00:05 AM LSG beat DC with 6 wickets in hand Lucknow Super Giants beat the Delhi Capitals with 6 wickets in hand and 4 balls left. The match was a close contest but Quinton De Kock's 80 (52) made a huge difference for LSG. DC failed to impress again even with David Warner returning to the Delhi colours. Young Ayush Badoni guided his team home with a six in the final over on Shardul Thakur.

7 April 2022, 23:27 PM OUT This is anti-climax as Hooda departs on the first ball of the last over. LSG 145/4, need 5 off 5 balls

7 April 2022, 23:10 PM Match heads to last over After de Kock fell, Krunal and Hooda have failed to hit boundaries and it has come down to 5 needed off 6 balls. Who will win?

7 April 2022, 22:39 PM OUT! Finally DC see the back of de Kock who departs after making a well-made 80. Hooda and Krunal in the middle now. LSG need 28 off 24 balls.

7 April 2022, 22:34 PM OUT Lalit Yadav removes Evin Lewis for 5. Kuldeep Yadav takes a good high catch. Can DC make a comeback from here? DC need to worry more here despite the wicket as Anrich Nortje cannot bowl further after bowling two deliveries over the waist. LSG 86/2 after 12.3 overs, need 64 runs in 45 balls

7 April 2022, 21:54 PM DC pick a wicket LSG are still going strong despite losing their captain KL Rahul. Kuldeep with the wicket, he maintains his good run. DC needs a couple more here to make a match out of it. De Kock has completed his fifty and this is a big news for Lucknow franchise. LSG 86/1, need 64 runs in 48 balls

7 April 2022, 21:15 PM LSG off t flying start In just 5 overs, LSG have stormed to 45/0. Quinton de Kock looking in amazing touch and so is KL Rahul. Nortje gets a ball but he gets hit for a six by his South Africa teammated QDK. DC need a couple of back to back wickets. LSG 45/0 after 5 overs

7 April 2022, 21:27 PM LSG begin chase of 150 Lucknow Super Giants begin chase of 150 with skipper KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock. Mustafizur Rahman attacks the stumps for the Delhi Capitals.

7 April 2022, 21:07 PM LSG need 150 to win Poor batting show from DC on a track that was known for runs this season. LSG have bowled well and never let DC score freely through the innings.

7 April 2022, 20:52 PM DC look for a respectable total Pant has settled in well now. And is looking to take DC to a fighting total vs LSG. He just played a flick for six off Avesh. One over to o. Let's see how much DC gets at the end of 20 overs. DC 142/3 after 19 overs

7 April 2022, 20:25 PM Pant on fire Pant hits two sixes and a four in the 16th over. Finally runs flowing from his bat. Last 4 overs to go. How many can DC make from here? DC 117/3 after 16 overs

7 April 2022, 20:15 PM WICKET! Rovman Powell has been done in by the brilliance of Ravi Bishnoi. Powell played across and did not read the line of the ball and lost his wicket eventually. Skipper Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan in the middle. DC 80/3 after 11 overs.

7 April 2022, 20:01 PM LSG strike back Both Shaw and Warner are back to the dressing room as DC lose both their openers. Gowtham got rid of Shaw while Bishnoi picked the wicket of Warner. DC 69/2 after 8.3 overs

7 April 2022, 19:30 PM DC off to a flying start Prithvi Shaw looks in great touch in this gam. Warner off to a shaky start. Holder and K Gowtham need to maintain a good line and length. DC 27/0 after 3 overs

7 April 2022, 19:08 PM Match Time! David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are opening for DC as expected. Jason Holder has the ball in hand. Here we go!

7 April 2022, 19:01 PM LSG vs DC Playing 11 Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

7 April 2022, 17:43 PM LSG vs DC Toss News KL Rahul wins toss and Lucknow Super Giants will bowl first.