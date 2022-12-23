LIVE Updates | Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: KL Rahul's side aim for more

Lucknow Super Giants made it to the playoffs in their inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022. The strong contingent led by KL Rahul played some outstanding cricket throughout the tournament to come out and seal the berth into the last four. However, unfortunately, they could not go to the last two. LSG had readied a very good side led by an experienced captain as well. With the likes of Andy Flower and Gautam Gambhir in key coaching roles, they were expected to go deep into the tournament. But they fell short in the knockouts.

LSG are the costliest franchise in the league. The bid to buy the team was won by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group at a whopping sum of Rs 7,090 crores. The Lucknow franchise then asked its fans to choose the team names and the one name that came out as the winner was Lucknow Super Giants. Today the brand value of the team is massive. The RPSG Group, which owns the franchise, has an asset base worth $6 billion and revenue of $4 billion.

Coming to their plans for the IPL 2023 Mini Auction, the KL Rahul-led side will be looking for a fast bowling all-rounder after they off Jason Holder. There is no doubt that LSG will get into a stiff bidding war with other franchises for Ben Stokes and Sam Curran with a purse of Rs 23.35 crore. With Manish Pandey also released, LSG will be on the lookout for a decent middle-order batter who can fill in the shoes.

LSG retained squad ahead of IPL 2023 Mini auction: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG released players ahead of IPL 2023 Mini auction: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem