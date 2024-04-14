Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score, IPL 2024: Check Squads
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) Match 24 IPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League 2024: MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma clash against each other as two points are at stake
Mumbai Indians (MI) are playing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today in IPL 2024 in what is expected to be crackerjack of a contest. Both these teams have won the championship five teams each and this rivarly gets a new chapter tonight. Watch out for the likes of Suryakuma Yadav, Shivam Dube, Tim David, Daryl Mitchell as this is going to be a match of the powerhitters. Wankhede stadium is the venue and it has produced some high-scoring games. Expect this one to be a high-scoring encounter as well.
MS Dhoni will be playing at Wankhede and while the home crowd will support MI, there will be a huge roar when Dhoni walks in to the middle as he is a national hero who is probably playing his last IPL.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Aravelly Avanish
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj
MI vs CSK LIVE: Hardik vs Ruturaj
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Mumbai Indians and Super Kings on our LIVE blog here. This rivarly needs no introduction as CSK and MI have both won the title 5 times each. This is going to be a high-octane contest. Keep watching this space for latest updates.