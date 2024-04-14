MI:38-0(4), MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: MI On Top With Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) Match 24 IPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League 2024: MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma clash against each other as two points are at stake
Trending Photos
Mumbai Indians (MI) are playing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today in IPL 2024 in what is expected to be crackerjack of a contest. Both these teams have won the championship five teams each and this rivarly gets a new chapter tonight. Watch out for the likes of Suryakuma Yadav, Shivam Dube, Tim David, Daryl Mitchell as this is going to be a match of the powerhitters. Wankhede stadium is the venue and it has produced some high-scoring games. Expect this one to be a high-scoring encounter as well.
MS Dhoni will be playing at Wankhede and while the home crowd will support MI, there will be a huge roar when Dhoni walks in to the middle as he is a national hero who is probably playing his last IPL.
FOLLOW LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES FROM IPL 2024 MATCH BETWEEN MI AND CSK:
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: MI Begin Chase
Mumbai Indians begin chase with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. 10 runs off the first nine balls bowled from Chennai.
MI: 10/0 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: Chennai Post 206
MS Dhoni smashes 20 off 4 balls for Chennai Super Kings in the last four balls off Hardik Pandya. CSK have posted 206 runs on the board against MI at Wankhede.
CSK: 206/4 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: Mumbai Bounce back
Mumbai Indians bounce back with some tight overs, surely, CSK would be hoping to touch the 200 run mark as we have seen what MI can do when chasing at this venue.
CSK: 173/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: Big wicket
Gaikwad goes for the big one and gets trapped by Hardik Pandya. MI finally break the partnership. CSK bring in Daryl Mitchell now at number 5.
CSK: 151/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: Fifty for Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad has completed his fifty. Gerald Coetzee and Romario Shepherd continue attack for the Mumbai Indians. Akash Madhwal brought in by Pandya now.
CSK: 132/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: Dropped
Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped on 39 by Rohit Sharma at the boundary rope. MI searching for a wicket to break this partnership.
CSK: 102/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: Dube Takes On Pandya
Shivam Dube takes on Hardik Pandya with three fours in one over for Chennai Super Kings. MI looking to break the partnership.
CSK: 80/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: Gone!
Rachin Ravindra departs, caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Shreyas Gopal. Shivam Dube comes in at number 4 for CSK.
CSK: 61/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: CSK Start Steady
Chennai Super Kings start steady. After the powerplay, MI continue attack with Mohammad Nabi. Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra looking fine with ones and twos at the moment.
CSK: 52/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: 5 Overs Gone
Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad off to a fine start. Akash Madhwal and Gerald Coetzee come into the attack for Mumbai Indians.
CSK: 38/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: Gone!
Ajinkya Rahane departs as CSK go 1 down. Caught by Hardik Pandya bowled by Gerald Coetzee. Gaikwad joins Rachin Ravindra in the middle.
CSK: 18/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: Chennai begin game
Chennai Super Kings open the batting with Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra. Ruturaj Gaikwad will bat down the order it looks like that.
CSK: 6/0 (1 Over)
IPL 2024: Playing 11s
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: Toss Report
Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSKvs MI: Toss Coming Up
The toss coming up shortly for the clash between the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The captains Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be coming up out for toss at 7 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: Probable 11 of MI
Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal. (Impact Substitute: Suryakumar Yadav)
LIVE IPL 2024: What to expect?
Wankhede Stadium is known as a batters paradise and in the previous game MI chased a total near 200 under 16 overs which tells a lot about how this ground can be a destructive thing for the bowlers.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: Match Timings
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) in Mumbai.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: ElClasico Of IPL
It is deemed as the 'ElClasico' of IPL as both big teams Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be locking horns at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. Let's see who comes on top tonight.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni To Bat Today?
MS Dhoni to bat today? Fans would be hoping to see the veteran batter smash a few at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians are on a winning run since Suryakumar Yadav's return and would be hoping to get another today.
MI vs CSK LIVE: Ground History In IPL 2024
In the three matches held at the Wankhede Stadium so far this season, teams batting first have won one match, while teams batting second have registered victory in two games.
MI vs CSK LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
Plenty of stars waiting to play this big clash in IPL 2024. But if you are choosing a fantasy team, you must get the insights and understanding of players availability, form among other things.
CSK Vs MI LIVE: Chennai Super Kings Playing 11
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. (Impact Substitute: Shivam Dube)
MI vs CSK LIVE: Bumrah Vs Dube
Shreyas Gopal is likely to retain his place over Piyush Chawla. MI may consider replacing Shivam Dube with Jasprit Bumrah, given Dube's formidable form against spinners. Bumrah, in top form, could be MI's best bet to counter him.
MI vs CSK LIVE: Pitch report
It's clear that the toss-winning captain will likely opt to chase, given the significant dew factor. The pitch appears conducive to high-scoring matches, mirroring the last two encounters at this venue.
MI vs CSK: Check Head To Head Record
In head-to-head record, Mumbai Indians have been victorious 20 times while Chennai have won 16 matches they have played against MI. Can CSK win their 17th match vs MI tonight? Let's wait and watch.
MI vs CSK LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal. (Impact Substitute: Suryakumar Yadav)
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. (Impact Substitute: Shivam Dube)
MI vs CSK LIVE: Check Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Aravelly Avanish
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj
MI vs CSK LIVE: Hardik vs Ruturaj
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Mumbai Indians and Super Kings on our LIVE blog here. This rivarly needs no introduction as CSK and MI have both won the title 5 times each. This is going to be a high-octane contest. Keep watching this space for latest updates.