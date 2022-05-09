9 May 2022, 23:07 PM Can KKR still qualify for the playoffs? KKR needed to win their remaining three league games and win this over MI now they have win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Even after winning all three games, KKR will reach a maximum of 14 points, hence, the net run rate is another factor that Kolkata must keep in mind in order to qualify. The Knight Riders will have to win their remaining games by large margins. KR can't afford to lose a game now and every game will be a do-or-die contest for Iyer's team. Even a single defeat will confirm their elimination from the IPL 2022.

9 May 2022, 23:02 PM KKR win by 52 runs Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Mumbai Indians by 52 runs as MI's batting lineup collapsed badly in their chase of 166 runs. KKR bowlers were on song tonight as MI got all out in just 17.3 overs with 113 runs on the board. MI- 113 (17.3 Overs)

9 May 2022, 22:58 PM RUN-OUT! MI lose another wicket as Kumar Kartikeya gets run out by Rahane/Jackson. KKR on cusp of victory as MI batting lineup falls badly. Kieron Pollard is the only hope for MI now. MI- 112/8 (17 Overs), Pollard 14 (14)

9 May 2022, 22:48 PM BIG OVER for KKR Kolkata Knight Riders take 3 wickets from the Pat Cummins over as he dismisses settled Ishan Kishan and after M Ashwin, Daniel Sams follow him to the pavilion. MI- 105/7 (15.2 Overs), Pollard 13 (9)

9 May 2022, 22:35 PM Kishan hits FIFTY Ishan Kishan completes his fifty in 41 balls as he looks to guide MI to their target of 166 runs. Well played by the left-hander so far as his team needed an innings from him and he is delivering at the moment. MI- 100/4 (14 Overs), Pollard 9 (6) & Kishan 50 (41)

9 May 2022, 22:28 PM ANOTHER ONE! Tim David 13 (9) caught by Ajinkya Rahane bowled by Chakaravarthy. MI in deep trouble now as they keep on losing wickets in regular intervals. MI- 83/4 (12.2 Overs), Ishan 43 (38)

9 May 2022, 22:19 PM RUSSELL STRIKES! Andre Russell STRIKES as Ramandeep 12 (16) departs, caught by Nitish Rana bowled by Russell. MI struggling at the moment as only Ishan Kishan is looking settled and other batters depart in quick succession. MI-81/3 (11 Overs), Tim David 12 (3) & Kishan 42 (36)

9 May 2022, 22:05 PM MI on backfoot Mumbai Indians on backfoot as KKR bowlers try to fish another wicket with Ishan Kishan and Ramandeep in the middle. MI need to get going now and save wickets till the end as well. KKR- 58/2 (9 Overs), Kishan 33 (31) & Ramandeep 10 (12)

9 May 2022, 22:02 PM GONE! Tilak Varma caught by Nitish Rana bowled by Andre Russell. KKR on top as MI lose 2 wickets in the power-play, good bowling effort from the Kolkata bowlers. MI- 37/2 (6 Overs), Ishan 22 (22) & Ramandeep 2 (3)

9 May 2022, 21:40 PM OUT! Rohit Sharma has fallen early, he goes for just 2 off 6 balls. Tim Southee strikes early. On-field umpire said no earlier to the appeal but Shreyas went upstairs and third umpire found a spike, Rohit was shocked as he did not feel or hear anything. Tilak Varma has joined Ishan in the middle. MI 15/1 (2.4) Mumbai Indians need 151 runs

9 May 2022, 21:14 PM KKR- 165/9 (20 Overs) Kolkata Knight Riders finish at 165 runs as Jasprit Bumrah was on fire tonight, he took 5 wickets giving away just 10 runs. KKR batting lineup collapsed in the last 5 overs as they lost 5 wickets and gathered only 29 runs. KKR do have a challenging total but would be disappointed with the finish they had in the end.

9 May 2022, 20:57 PM TWO IN TWO! Pat Cummins caught by Tilak Varma and Sheldon Jackson 5 (7) caught by Daniel Sams bowled Jasprit Bumrah. Jackson's struggling run in the IPL 2022 continues as he departs cheaply again. KKR- 156/6 (17.1 Overs), Rinku 15 (9)

9 May 2022, 20:43 PM RANA GONE! BUMRAH STRIKES! Nitish Rana 43 (26) caught by Ishan Kishan bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. KKR lose momentum as all their firepower departs cheaply. KKR- 143/5 (16 Overs), Sheldon 3 (4) & Rinku 4 (5)

9 May 2022, 20:39 PM GONE! Shreyas Iyer caught behind Ishan Kishan bowled by M Ashwin. KKR in trouble now as the skipper departs cheaply, Andre Russell walks in at no.6 now. KKR-132/3 (13.5 Overs), Nitish 39 (23) & Russell 9 (3)

9 May 2022, 20:23 PM BOWLED HIM! Ajinkya Rahane bowled IN by Kumar Kartikeya for 25 off 24. KKR lose momentum as both their openers depart cheaply. Rahane was trying to play the reverse sweep but failed badly. KKR- 100/2 (11 Overs), Nitish 22 (16) & Shreyas 1 (2)

9 May 2022, 20:01 PM KKR eye with BIG SCORE Kolkata Knight Riders eye a big total with Nitish Rana and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. Kieron Pollard comes into the attack for KKR. KKR- 86/1 (10 Overs), Rahane 25 (22) & Rana 9 (13)

9 May 2022, 19:55 PM GONE! Venkatesh Iyer GONE! Caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Kumar Karthikeya. KKR off to a good start as Venkatesh Iyer pushed the accelator for them. KKR- 60/1 (5.4 Overs), Rahane 9 (10)

9 May 2022, 19:11 PM KKR off to GOOD start Kolkata Knight Riders off to a good start with Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer in the middle. MI start their attack with Daniel Sams and M Ashwin. KKR- 16/0 (2 Overs)

9 May 2022, 19:09 PM Playing XI KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

9 May 2022, 19:03 PM MI win toss, Suryakumar Yadav ruled out Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bowl first.

9 May 2022, 18:56 PM Update: Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a left forearm muscle injury. SKY sustained the injury during the team’s fixture against Gujarat Titans.

9 May 2022, 18:38 PM Probable XI MI vs KKR: MI XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya/Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith KKR XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer/Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson/Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Aman Khan/Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav/Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi