Two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are currently in a precarious situation in IPL 2022, as their playoff chances are hanging by a thread.

KKR, under new captain Shreyas Iyer, did well in the first few games and looked set to go a long way. However, they lost the momentum midway and five defeats on the trot derailed their campaign.

Moreover, KKR came a cropper against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday and the huge margin of defeat has left them with eight points from 11 games. They are currently placed 9th in the IPL 2022 points table only above Mumbai Indians, who are already out of the tournament.

KKR have three matches left and the maximum they can reach is 14 points, which is again something that cannot guarantee even a fourth-place finish.

How can Kolkata qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?

First of all, KKR need to win their remaining three league games. Their remaining three fixtures are against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Even after winning all three games, KKR will reach a maximum of 14 points, hence, the net run rate is another factor that Kolkata must keep in mind in order to qualify. The Knight Riders will have to win their remaining games by large margins.

Favourable results

KKR beat MI

LSG vs GT (Any result)

RR beat DC

MI beat CSK

PBKS beat RCB

KKR beat SRH

CSK vs GT (Any result)

LSG vs RR (Any result)

DC beat PBKS

MI beat SRH

KKR beat LSG

GT beat RCB

CSK beat RR

MI beat DC

SRH beat PBKS

Notably, both KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore will end up with 14 points if all the match results pan out like mentioned above. It will come down to net run rate then as the team which will have a better net run-rate will make it to the playoffs.

Task Ahead

KKR will take on MI in their next game on Monday (May 09) before locking horns with SRH and LSG in their final two games of the season.

KKR can't afford to lose a game now and every game will be a do-or-die contest for Iyer's team. Even a single defeat will confirm their elimination from the IPL 2022.