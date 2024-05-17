MI:33-0(3.5), MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Rain Stops Play
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants (MI vs LSG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Hardik Pandya's MI take on KL Rahul's LSG.
In the final showdown of IPL 2024 season for Mumbai Indians (MI), the iconic Wankhede Stadium will have the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 17th as visitors for the home team. MI, having endured a rollercoaster ride this season, find themselves already eliminated from playoff contention. Despite a recent resounding victory over LSG, their current position at the bottom of the points table leaves them with only pride to play for in this encounter.
On the other hand, LSG's journey has been marred by inconsistency, particularly evident in their recent string of defeats. While statistically, there exists a slim chance for them to secure a playoff spot, the odds are stacked against them, making their postseason aspirations seem more like a distant dream.
Follow LIVE Updates From MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Rain Stops Play
Rain has stopped play, no one saw this coming and that too in Mumbai tonight. Players rush off the field. Oh what a waste of time we are having just when it was getting interesting.
MI: 33/0 (3.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Chase Begins
Rohit Sharma batting on 20 off 13 balls with 2 sixes and a four. MI off to a fine start in their chase of 215 runs. Ishan Kishan has been replaced by Dewald Brevis as Rohit's partner tonight.
MI: 33/0 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs MI: Lucknow Post 214
Lucknkow Super Giants post a massive total of 214 runs thanks to that fiery innings of 75 off just 29 balls from Nicholas Pooran and a handy cameo from Badoni in the end.
LSG: 214/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs MI: Chawla on fire
KL Rahul 55 (41) caught by Thushara bowled by Piyush Chawla. LSG go six down as they lose their skipper in the end after Pooran.
LSG: 187/6 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs MI: Pooran on fire
Nicholas Pooran on fire, he is batting on 66 off 23 balls at the moment. KL Rahul on the other end also needs to get going now.
LSG: 161/3 (15.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs MI: Pooran gets going
Nicholas Pooran with a four and six. KL Rahul is also getting his rhythm back, he is batting on 40 off 33 balls. MI need a wicket quickly.
LSG: 98/3 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Chawla on fire
Piyush Chawla on fire as he takes another wicket for MI. Deepak Hooda caught by Nehal Wadhera bowled by Piyush Chawla. LSG bring in Nicholas Pooran.
LSG: 80/3 (10.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Gone!
Marcus Stoinis LBW by Piyush Chawla. MI get another wicket in the powerplay, the leggie gets smashed for a couple of sixes but keeps his cool until the end of the over.
LSG: 56/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Tight From Tendulkar
Tight start from Tendulkar, he gives away just runs in his two overs bowled so far. LSG off to a steady start after losing Padikkal early.
LSG: 35/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: DRS Taken
Arjun Tendulkar with a tremendous over for MI. LSG take a LBW review which was given out and Marcus Stoinis is saved by that one.
LSG: 14/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: GONE!
Devdutt Padikkal LBW by Thushara. LSG have lost their first wicket and the dry run for Padikkal continues. He will finish the season with a forgetful year for him.
LSG: 4/1 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Playing 11s
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Toss Report
MI captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first against LSG.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Toss Coming Up
The toss for MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match will be coming up shortly. Both captains, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will flip the toss coin at 7 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Rohit's last game for MI?
Will this be Rohit Sharma's last game for MI? With numerous rumours and reports suggesting rift inside the MI camp, fans on social media are paying their respect to Rohit thinking he will play his last match for Mumbai tonight.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Rohit Sharma needs runs
Rohit Sharma has been failing to impress after the starting of this season. He has scored a century this year but has failed to score in recent games for MI.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG: Game Of Pride
It is a matter of pride for both teams to entertain fans and get a win tonight after a not so impressive season, Mumbai will look to finish with a win in desperate fashion.
IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Impact of Weather and Pitch Conditions
A red-soil surface with even bounce and the possibility of dew suggests a high-scoring game. The toss could play a crucial role due to these conditions.
IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: MI’s Home Advantage
MI boasts a strong home record, winning eight of their 13 home games since IPL 2023, providing them a potential edge at Wankhede Stadium.
IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Bumrah’s Powerplay Strategy
Jasprit Bumrah might see more action in the powerplay, especially if LSG loses an early wicket, given his success against Marcus Stoinis, who has struggled against him.
IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Key Match-Up: Bishnoi vs. Kishan
Ravi Bishnoi has a notable record against Ishan Kishan, dismissing him four times while conceding only 30 runs in 32 balls, making this an intriguing match-up.
IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Nicholas Pooran’s Potential
Despite being a consistent performer, Nicholas Pooran’s batting position might need reconsideration, as his 27-ball 61 against DC showcased his potential when promoted up the order.
IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Top Order Woes for LSG
The form of LSG's top order has been underwhelming, contributing to their lower strike rates and scoring struggles throughout the season.
IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: LSG’s Inconsistent Form
LSG started strong but faltered in the latter half of the season, losing their last three games and missing out on the playoffs.
IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Hardik Pandya’s Mixed Performance
Hardik Pandya has faced one of his worst seasons with the bat, but his recent bowling performances have shown promise with seven wickets in the last four games.
IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Rohit Sharma’s Struggles
Rohit Sharma, MI's captain, has had a tough season with only 52 runs in his last six innings, raising questions about his future with the team.
IPL 2024 Live LSG vs MI: Emotional Farewell for MI and LSG
The match could be the last for several players in their current squads before the mega-auction reshuffle, making it a poignant evening for both teams.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs LSG Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.