MI vs RR IPL 2022 Highlights: MI lose second consecutive match

2 April 2022, 19:31 PM Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs Rajasthan Royal win against the Mumbai Indians by 23 runs as they MI failed to chase a target of 194 runs. Brilliant bowling by the RR spin-twins R Ashwin and Yuzi Chahal, as they did not give any easy pickings to the MI batters and kept taking the wickets regularly. RR builded up a hefty total of 193 runs with Jos Buttler 100 (68) being the best batter of the match.

2 April 2022, 19:02 PM GAME ON! Close contest between the two teams as Mumbai Indians need 50 runs from 3 overs with M Ashwin and Kieron Pollard in the middle. RR bowlers doing a good job so far keeping Pollard quiet as he has played 8 balls and scored 1 run. MI-144/6 (17 Overs), Pollard 1 (8) & M Ashwin 6 (6)

2 April 2022, 18:49 PM GONE! BOWLED HIM! Ravichandra Ashwin gets Tilak Varma after getting smacked away for a six before. Tilak Varma beaten by the flight of the ball and experience of Ashwin, departs for 61 (33). MI- 136/4 (15 Overs), need 58 runs in 5 overs.

2 April 2022, 18:29 PM OUT! Ishan Kishan departs for 54 (34) as he gets caught at square-leg by Navdeep Saini. Well bowled by Trent Boult to set up Kishan for a catch. MI- 121/3 (13 Overs)

2 April 2022, 17:57 PM MI- 101/2 (11 Overs) Mumbai Indians recover after loosing two quick wickets as Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma in the middle cross 50 runs partnership. Rajasthan Royals looking for a wicket with Riyan Parag and R Ashwin into the attack. Kishan 44 (36) & Tilak Varma 40 (22)

2 April 2022, 17:46 PM OUT! Anmolpreet Singh departs for 5 (4), Navdeep Saini gets his first wicket as Devdutt Padikkal gets the catch at covers. Mumbai Indians need to settle the nerves down with a partnership. MI- 40/2 (4 Overs), Kishan 23 (16)

2 April 2022, 17:42 PM OUT! BIG BLOW for MI as skipper Rohit Sharma gets caught at point by Riyan Parag. Brilliant setup by the right-arm fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, he was asking Rohit to cut that ball hard outside the off-stump. MI- 19/1 (2 Overs), Ishan Kishan 5 (7) & Anmolpreet 4 (1)

2 April 2022, 17:20 PM MI begin chase of 194 Mumbai Indians begin chase of 194 runs with skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan facing left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult in the first over. MI- 4/0 (1 Over), Kishan 4 (6) & Rohit 0 (0)

2 April 2022, 17:16 PM RR finish 193/8 (20 Overs) Rajasthan Royals finish for 193 runs in 20 overs after a great start to their innings. Jos Buttler played a wonderful knock of 100 runs along with Skipper Sanju Samson's 30 (21). Left hander Shimron Hetmyer also contributed alongside Jos Buttler scoring quick-fire 35 off just 14 balls.

2 April 2022, 17:07 PM BOWLED HIM! Jasprit Bumrah knocks over Jos Buttler's stumps after he completed his century. Brilliant bowling by the right-arm fast bowler, pure pace and an unplayable yorker to send Jos Buttler back to the pavilion. RR- 185/6 (19 Overs)

2 April 2022, 17:03 PM Buttler completes 100 Jos Buttler completes his first century of the IPL 2022 in just 65 balls with 11 fours and 5 sixes to his name, strike rate of 152. Well played by the right-hand batsman so far as he guides Rajasthan Royals over 180 runs in 18 overs and is still going on.

2 April 2022, 16:42 PM Hetmyer hits 26 in one over Shimron Hetmyer takes Kieron Pollard to the cleaners as he smacks 26 runs off his over. Brilliant batting from the left-hander, takes on the bowler and out-played in every delivery.

2 April 2022, 16:37 PM OUT! Sanju Samson 30 (21) bowled by Kieron Pollard caught by Tilak. Rajasthan Royals skipper departs as he was trying to clear the rope again but miscued it as Pollard took off the pace from the delivery.

2 April 2022, 16:34 PM Buttler closing in on 100 Jos Buttler currently batting on 83 (52) as Mumbai Indians desperately try to break this partnership of 75 runs. Sanju Samson giving a good helping hand to the opener Buttler who's inches to close to a century now.

2 April 2022, 16:15 PM FIFTY for Buttler! That is some innings from Buttler and he is not over yet. MI in trouble if he goes on to play till the 20th over. He gets the Orange cap as well.

2 April 2022, 16:07 PM Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing today? Did you also pick SKY in your fantasy XI and are wondering why he is not playing? Know it all here.

2 April 2022, 16:06 PM Samson joins Buttler in the middle! So Devdutt Padikkal has also departed and captain Sanju Samson has joined Jos Buttler in the middle and these two need to ensure runs are coming thick and fast from here.

2 April 2022, 15:57 PM Buttler is on fire Jos Buttler is taking on MI bowlers here and has smashed his way to 40 off 27 balls. Hit Basil Thampi for 26 runs in an over.

2 April 2022, 15:36 PM OUT! Jaiswal is gone for just 1. His pool IPL continues. Bumrah provides the breakthrough. Held at square leg.

2 April 2022, 15:15 PM And match begins! Bumrah to start things off in the first over. Yashaswi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler in the middle. Buttler faces the first ball.

2 April 2022, 15:14 PM MI and RR Playing 11s Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi