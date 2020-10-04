Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 17: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 17 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad, that is all set to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both sides are coming into the game on the back of impressive wins. While defending champions Mumbai defeated Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in their last outing, SunRisers Hyderabad have won two consecutive encounters after a rather dismal start to their campaign.

SunRisers Hyderabad had lost their opening two games but have turned the tides in their favor on the back of some impressive bowling performances. In their last two games, they successfully defended totals of 162 and 164 against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

Their batting though has failed to provide the lusty blows to take them to big totals. Their biggest total from these four games is a paltry 164 and they would look to turn this around against the Mumbai Indians.

SunRisers were dealt a further blow when their pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar hobbled away with an injury in their last game against CSK, it remains to be seen who is brought on as Bhuvi's replacement.

Mumbai Indians have just the opposite story. They have scored big runs but their bowling has leaked runs at will. So we can say that based on current form, it's a contest between Mumbai Indians strong batting against the SunRisers bowling.

Sharjah is the smallest of the three grounds of IPL 2020 and has witnessed huge totals till now in all the matches played here. With both sides boasting of big-hitters in their ranks, we expect this to be an all-out run fest.