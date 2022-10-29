New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Highlights and Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: NZ THRASH SL by 65 runs
NZ vs SL, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check Live Scorecard and Updates from New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match here.
Trending Photos
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup preview: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will aim to continue their winning run when they take on Sri Lanka in Group 1 contest of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 29 (Saturday). Not to forget, New Zealand sit at the top of the points table with 1 win from 2 games. Their match vs Afghanistan was washed out, giving them just 1 point from that match. However, their NRR is the best in this group thanks to a heavy win over Australians in their first clash of the tournament on October 22. Kiwis are playing their first match after a week.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, started off their Super 12 campaign with a win vs Ireland. However, they were beaten by hosts Australia in the second match. Today, they must aim to win as a loss here can put them on the verge of getting knocked out. This is a tough group and it is always a good thing to collect as many wins in the first few matches.
Sydney hosts today's crucial Group 1 clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
Who's taking home the two points? _#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/ri5OwF9nqM — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 29, 2022
The weather for the match looks perfect with sun shining bright in Sydney. A full 40-over game is expected for the lone T20 World Cup contest on Saturday.
Check Live Scores and Updates from New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match here.
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: NZ win!
New Zealand win by 65 runs. This is an embarrassing loss for Sri Lanka and the margin of defeat really dents their World Cup campaign. NZ strengthen their position at the top of the points table.
NZ 167/7 (20)
SL 102 (19.2)
New Zealand won by 65 runs
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: NZ inch closer to win
Sri Lanka have lost eight wickets and it seems all done and dusted. Mere formalities left in the game with Sri Lanka left with just 2 wickets in hand. A massive New Zealand win loading here.
SL 82/8 (15)
Sri Lanka need 86 runs in 30 balls
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: SL lose another one!
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 34 (22) caught by Kane Williamson bowled by Lockie Ferguson. Just when it was looking like the Lankans will comeback into the contest, they lose another wicket.
SL - 58/6 (10 Overs), Shanaka 12 (11)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Sri Lanka 5 down
Chamika 3 (8) caught by Boult bowled by Santner. Sri Lanka in all sorts of trouble as the right-hander tries to take on the spinner and gets trapped at deep mid-wicket.
SL - 24/5 (6.1 Overs), Rajapaksa 12 (10)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: SL in deep trouble
Trent Boult with 3 wickets of Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis in the second over and later on Asalanka gets caught. Sri Lanka in deep trouble at the moment as they lose 4 wickets in quick succession.
NZ - 8/4 (3.3 Overs), Rajapaksa 0 (2)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Wicket Maiden!
Tim Southee takes New Zealand off to a dream start in their defence of 168 runs on board. Pathum Nissanka is gone for a duck as he is LBW by Southee in the very first over.
SL - 0/1 (1 Over)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: NZ finish strong!
New Zealand bounced back after being 15/3 at one moment courtesy Glenn Phillips' century and Dary Mitchell's cameo of 22 (24). Sri Lanka were rusty in their fielding department and that cost him a lot in this New Zealand innings.
NZ - 167/7 (20 Overs)
Sri Lanka need 168 runs in 20 overs to win
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Century alert!
Glenn Phillips hits century against Sri Lanka, brilliant knock by the right-hander as he smacked boundaries and maximums with a strike-rate of over 150. New Zealand were in a tricky situation when he walked in NZ were 15/3. Since then he has taken the charge against the Sri Lankan bowling attack.
NZ - 152/5 (18.5 Overs), Phillips 102 (61) & Santner 4 (3)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Glenn Phillips on FIRE
Glenn Phillips is taking the charge against the Sri Lankan bowling attack as he eyes to put up a challenging target on the scoreboard. Mahesh Theeksana smacked for back to back sixes in the 17th over.
NZ - 129/4 (17 Overs), Phillips 86 (52) & Neesham 5 (7)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Fourth wicket!
Hasaranga strikes and cleans up Daryl Mitchell. He is ecstatic after the wicket. There have been many drop catches and missed chances and this wicket has fired him up. James Neesham, left handed bat, comes to the crease as New Zealand look for big finish. 100 comes up on the board.
NZ 102/4 (15)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
FIFTY for Phillips! He has been aided by some lousy Sri Lankan fielding but credit where it is due for the New Zealand No 4 here. He has been aware and alert and looked to score. And now Mitchell and he look to progress the run scoring.
NZ 88/3 (13.4)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
This is a brilliant recovery from New Zealand. Phillips and Mitchell have done well here to take the stand past 50. Phillips in his 40s now. Good knock from him and now NZ may look to up the ante here. SL bowlers must be criticised for letting the pressure go.
NZ 72/3 (12.3)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
New Zealand go past fifty at the half way stage of the innings. Phillips and Mitchell doing the labour in the middle. They are still looking to attack. Sri Lanka have let the pressure go off them by dropping catches and some no balls.
NZ 54/3 (10)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
DROPPED! Pathum Nissanka what have you done! He drops Phillips on 12. Hasaranga, the bowler, just can't believe this. He is distraught as this has been his comeback over after going for many runs in the last match.
NZ 30/3 (7)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Third wicket!
Wow, Sri Lanka are on fire. Kane Williamson departs. New Zealand lose third wicket. Rajitha strikes and find the outside edge, goes to keeper who takes it cleanly. Daryl Mitchell, right handed bat, comes to the crease. NZ in a spot of bother here.
NZ 15/3 (4.1)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Second wicket!
Devon Conway gone! Dhananjaya de Silva, right-arm off break, comes into the attack and strikes on the second ball of the third over. Cleans him as Conway looked to hit it over the covers. Second wicket falls for Kiwis.
NZ 7/2 (2.2)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
First wicket!
New Zealand hit early. Theekshana strikes in the first over of the match and dismisses Finn Allen, cleans him up. Brilliant start for Sri Lanka in this match as they have Kiwis under pressure from Ball number 1.
NZ 3/1 (1)
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Dasun Shanaka - We would have batted first as well, but we have chased well and not too disappointed at all. The batting unit will have to get runs and we do have the bowlers. One change for us - Binura Fernando is replaced by Kasun Rajitha
Kane Williamson - We will bat. Looks like a good surface, we have played once before and we did well. It's nice to be back after a while, we have different oppositions at different conditions during this tournament. One change - Daryl MItchell replaces Mark Chapman
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Teams:
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Toss News: New Zealand have won the toss and Kane Williamson opts to bat first.
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Group 1 is quite tight at the moment. There are four teams stuck with 3 points thanks to some upsets and rain. Can Australia, the defending champions and hosts, qualify for the semis? Can hot favourites England do it?
Toss coming up in less than 15 minutes.
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
The toss is just minutes away now. Have you made your fantasy dream 11 team yet? If not head over to our article where we provide some suggestions.
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
New Zealand's positive NRR will be crucial for them to qualify for the final four. Here is the story of Group 1 so far -
Group of death pic.twitter.com/LcNcHBB6uW
— Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) October 29, 2022
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Kane Williamson's form is a litte concern for Black Caps and he would like to get a good score under the belt. A fifty will do certainly. Finn Allen would be exciting to watch again, SL would be aiming for his early departure as he can cause a lot of damage.
Check here all about the live stream and broadcast details of NZ vs SL game
NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of T20 clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on our live blog here.
Toss at 1 pm IST, match to start at 1.30 pm IST. It is the only match scheduled for today at Sydney and the weather looks perfect for a game of cricket.
Follow our T20 World Cup coverage here.
Watch this space for all updates related to this match and World Cup.
More Stories