New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Highlights and Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: NZ THRASH SL by 65 runs

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup preview: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will aim to continue their winning run when they take on Sri Lanka in Group 1 contest of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 29 (Saturday). Not to forget, New Zealand sit at the top of the points table with 1 win from 2 games. Their match vs Afghanistan was washed out, giving them just 1 point from that match. However, their NRR is the best in this group thanks to a heavy win over Australians in their first clash of the tournament on October 22. Kiwis are playing their first match after a week.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, started off their Super 12 campaign with a win vs Ireland. However, they were beaten by hosts Australia in the second match. Today, they must aim to win as a loss here can put them on the verge of getting knocked out. This is a tough group and it is always a good thing to collect as many wins in the first few matches.

Sydney hosts today's crucial Group 1 clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.



Who's taking home the two points? _#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/ri5OwF9nqM — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 29, 2022

The weather for the match looks perfect with sun shining bright in Sydney. A full 40-over game is expected for the lone T20 World Cup contest on Saturday.

