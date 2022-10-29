New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 27 Preview, LIVE Streaming details

Group 1 has seen various encounters being marred by rain and two points will go a long way towards sealing a berth in the semis for these two sides. The winner of the Group 1 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground could build a bit of a gap from the other candidates, with rain interruptions and abandonments leaving all the sides jostling for vital points. New Zealand could move up to 5 points and become the clear leader in the group, while Sri Lanka could also become the leader of the group with a win. The importance of the contest was not lost on Tim Southee, who described Sri Lanka as a 'dangerous side', especially with the battery of spinners at their disposal.

Sydney hosts today's crucial Group 1 clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.



Who's taking home the two points? _#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/vtaH2GeXqX — ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2022

Speaking at the pre-match conference, the pacer stated, "We know Sri Lanka is a dangerous side. They always pose a big threat, and spin has been a massive part of their game and a strength of theirs. "Yeah, unsure how this wicket will play. Our guys have faced plenty of spin and plenty of good spinners over the years, as well, so yeah, should be a good game."

Despite a comprehensive win in the first game, New Zealand are likely to make a change with batter Daryl Mitchell back fit and firing. He is expected to replace Mark Chapman in the XI, who Southee described as 'unlucky'. "It's unlucky, I guess, for Mark Chapman, who hasn't really done anything wrong, but I think the way that Daryl... he's a valuable member of the side and he's done well for us, so yeah, now that he's fit and ready, he just comes back in. He'll slot back in there."

Sri Lanka on the other hand have been ravaged by injuries in the pace department, with Binura Fernando becoming the latest bowler to go down during the defeat against Australia. Kasun Rajitha is likely to slot in the bowling unit, though assistant coach Naveed Nawaz was coy on the combination heading into the contest. "We haven't made a decision on that as yet," he stated when quipped about Rajitha slotting into the playing XI. Though New Zealand won their previous encounter against Australia before rain abandoned their clash against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka were dealt a defeat in Perth against Aaron Finch's men, Nawaz is backing his side to come good, especially in Sydney. "I think Sydney is a very favourable venue for Sri Lanka. It has been throughout the years, and we are looking forward to this game against New Zealand," he concluded.

Match Details

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup 2022

29 October, Saturday

Sydney Cricket Ground

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – South Africa vs Bangladesh will be played on 29 October, Saturday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time ill the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live on Star Sports Network.

What are the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill