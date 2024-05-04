Highlights | PBKS vs CSK Score IPL 2024: CSK Beat PBKS By 28 Runs
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Ravindra Jadeja Was The Hero Of The Match For CSK.
Trending Photos
In the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Chennai Super Kings set a target of 168 runs for Punjab Kings, scoring 167/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Despite a solid start from Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and contributions from Daryl Mitchell (30) and Ravindra Jadeja (43), Chennai's innings stuttered, with Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel both claiming three wickets. In response, Punjab Kings struggled to build partnerships, with Prabhsimran Singh top-scoring with a brisk 30. However, their chase faltered against the bowling attack of Chennai Super Kings, led by Ravindra Jadeja's 3 wickets and supported by Tushar Deshpande's 2 wickets. Falling short by 28 runs, Punjab Kings finished at 139/9 in their 20 overs, handing Chennai Super Kings a convincing victory.
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Match Summary
Chennai Super Kings posted 167/9 against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 match, anchored by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja's contributions. Punjab Kings struggled to chase, managing only 139/9, succumbing to the bowling prowess of CSK, led by Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande.
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: CSK win By 28 Runs
Thakur concedes 4 runs as Harpreet Brar miscues a pull shot but gets a single, and Rabada manages a leg bye boundary off an inside edge, as Chennai Super Kings claim victory in the reverse fixture against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala.
Live Score CSK 167/9 (20)
PBKS 139/9 (20)
Chennai Super Kings won by 28 runs
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Thakur Strikes
Thakur dismisses Rahul Chahar, who attempts a scoop but misses the ball completely, resulting in his off stump being hit, departing for 16 runs off 10 balls with 2 fours and 1 six.
Live Score PBKS 117/9 (17.3) CRR: 6.69 REQ: 20.4
Punjab Kings need 51 runs in 15 balls
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: PBKS Need Some Magic
Tushar Deshpande's over sees Harpreet Brar scoring a boundary with a well-placed steer past deep third, while Rahul Chahar and Brar also contribute singles with mistimed shots and taps in front of backward point and mid-off respectively.
Live Score PBKS 112/8 (17) CRR: 6.59 REQ: 18.67
Punjab Kings need 56 runs in 18 balls
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: PBKS 8 Down
Harshal Patel's aggressive shot results in a miscue, caught by substitute fielder Sameer Rizvi at square leg off Simarjeet Singh's delivery, departing for 12 runs off 13 balls with 1 four and 1 six.
Live Score PBKS 90/8 (14.4) CRR: 6.14 REQ: 14.62
Punjab Kings need 78 runs in 32 balls
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: PBKS Need Miracle
Jadeja claims his third wicket, Ashutosh Sharma caught by Simarjeet Singh at short third, adding to Punjab Kings' woes as they lose their seventh wicket.
Live Score PBKS 78/7 (12.3) CRR: 6.24 REQ: 12
Punjab Kings need 90 runs in 45 balls
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: CSK On Top
Sam Curran's dismissal adds to Punjab Kings' woes as he is caught by Santner off Jadeja's delivery, contributing 7 runs off 11 balls.
Live Score PBKS 77/6 (12.1) CRR: 6.33 REQ: 11.62
Punjab Kings need 91 runs in 47 balls
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: PBKS 5 Down
Simarjeet Singh dismisses Jitesh Sharma for a golden duck, caught behind by Dhoni, putting Punjab Kings in a precarious position.
Live Score PBKS 69/5 (9.4) CRR: 7.14 REQ: 9.58
Punjab Kings need 99 runs in 62 balls
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Jadeja Strikes
Prabhsimran falls to Jadeja's delivery, caught by substitute fielder Sameer Rizvi, after scoring 30 runs off 23 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes.
Live Score PBKS 68/4 (9) CRR: 7.56 REQ: 9.09
Punjab Kings need 100 runs in 66 balls
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: PBKS 3 Down
Santner claims Shashank Singh's wicket as he is caught by Simarjeet Singh, departing for 27 runs off 20 balls with 4 fours.
Live Score PBKS 62/3 (8) CRR: 7.75 REQ: 8.83
Punjab Kings need 106 runs in 72 balls
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Poor Over By Tushar
Tushar Deshpande faces a counter-attack from Shashank Singh, who scores a boundary and a single, while Prabhsimran showcases aggressive batting with a boundary and a six, continuing his attacking approach.
Live Score PBKS 47/2 (6) CRR: 7.83 REQ: 8.64
Punjab Kings need 121 runs in 84 balls
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: PBKS Need Partnership
Santner's over sees Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran both scoring singles, with Prabhsimran making room but being followed well by Santner, resulting in no further runs.
Live Score PBKS 16/2 (4) CRR: 4 REQ: 9.5
Punjab Kings need 152 runs
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Double Strike For Tushar Deshpande
Tushar Deshpande celebrates as he knocks over Rossouw's stumps with a sharp length delivery, dismissing him for a duck, giving CSK an ideal start.
Live Score PBKS 9/2 (2) CRR: 4.5 REQ: 8.83
Punjab Kings need 159 runs
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Tushar Deshpande Strikes
Tushar Deshpande dismisses Bairstow with a delivery that nips back in, beating him for pace and hitting the off-stump, as Bairstow departs for 7 runs with 1 four.
Live Score PBKS 9/1 (1.3) CRR: 6 REQ: 8.59
Punjab Kings need 159 runs
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: PBKS Need Good Start
Santner's opening over sees Bairstow and Prabhsimran taking singles, with Prabhsimran nearly getting dismissed on the last ball, resulting in no runs scored.
Live Score PBKS 2/0 (1) CRR: 2 REQ: 8.74
Punjab Kings need 166 runs
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Poor Finish By CSK
Arshdeep Singh's final over includes Jadeja's dismissal caught by Sam Curran off a knuckle short ball, as he manages a six, a four, and a couple of twos, with Richard Gleeson also contributing with a couple of runs off a low full-toss.
Live Score CSK 167/9 (20) CRR: 8.35
Innings Break
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Out For Golden Duck
Harshal Patel stuns the crowd as he dismisses Dhoni for a golden duck, bowling him with a delivery that leaves the Dhoni fans in shock and the bowler celebrating with arms raised, as CSK's late-game strategy fails.
Live Score CSK 150/8 (18.5) CRR: 7.96
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: MS Dhoni In The Middle
Harshal Patel bowls a deceptive slower off-cutter that beats Thakur's attempted charge, crashing into the stumps and dismissing him for 17 runs, including 2 fours and 1 six.
Live Score CSK 150/7 (18.4) CRR: 8.04
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur Doing A MS Dhoni
Sam Curran delivers a mix of deliveries, with Thakur capitalizing on a dropped catch to score a boundary and a six, while Jadeja opts for singles despite criticism for not attempting big hits, nudging the ball around to long-on and deep square leg.
Live Score CSK 149/6 (18) CRR: 8.28
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Rahul Chahar Takes His 3rd
Rahul Chahar claims Santner's wicket with a googly as he attempts a lofted shot but finds Sam Curran at long-on, departing for 11 runs with 1 four.
Live Score CSK 122/6 (16) CRR: 7.62
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Tight Over By Harshal Patel
Harshal Patel mixes up his deliveries well, conceding singles to Santner and Jadeja with slower balls and full deliveries, while Santner drives one hard to long-off, and Jadeja manages to score three runs with a well-placed shot.
Live Score CSK 117/5 (15) CRR: 7.8
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: CSK 5 Down
Moeen Ali falls to Sam Curran's short delivery, top-edging it to Bairstow at short fine-leg after struggling to find timing, departing for 17 runs with 2 fours.
Live Score CSK 101/5 (12.4) CRR: 7.97
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: CSK In Deep Trouble
Rabada's over sees Moeen Ali scoring a boundary through backward point, another through mid-wicket off a full-toss, and a single down to third man, while also missing a couple of shots, as CSK tries to build their innings.
Live Score CSK 99/4 (12) CRR: 8.25
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: CSK 4 Down
Harshal Patel traps Mitchell LBW with a delivery that kept low outside off, clipping the leg stump on umpire's call, as CSK loses their fourth wicket within 10 overs.
Live Score CSK 78/4 (9.3) CRR: 8.21
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Shivam Dube Out For Golden Duck
Rahul Chahar dismisses Shivam Dube for a golden duck, caught behind by Jitesh Sharma, putting CSK in a tough situation with consecutive failures for Dube.
Live Score CSK 69/3 (7.2) CRR: 9.41
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Unlucky Ruturaj
Gaikwad falls to Rahul Chahar's delivery, edging a wide ball to the keeper after scoring 32 runs with 4 fours and 1 six.
Live Score CSK 69/2 (7.1) CRR: 9.63
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Ruturaj vs Brar
Gaikwad dominates Harpreet Brar's over with a six over long-on followed by consecutive boundaries - a slap through cover and a cleverly carved shot over extra cover, before Mitchell joins the party with
Live Score CSK 60/1 (6) CRR: 10
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Mitchell Out To Prove Point
Arshdeep Singh's over sees Gaikwad and Mitchell taking singles before Mitchell unleashes a powerful pull shot for a boundary and a beautifully lofted six over long-off.
Live Score CSK 34/1 (4) CRR: 8.5
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Rahane Departs
Arshdeep Singh's yorker traps Rahane, who flicks it straight to mid-wicket where Rabada takes a low catch, dismissing Rahane for 9 runs.
Live Score CSK 13/1 (2) CRR: 6.5
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: CSK Need Good Start
Rabada delivers a varied over, troubling Gaikwad with inside edges and Rahane with clipped shots, while also conceding a wide down leg.
Live Score CSK 6/0 (1) CRR: 6
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Possible Impact Subs
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rishi Dhawan
Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Sameer Rizvi , Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Ruturaj Gaikwad: We've just stuck to our process and doing little things right. We don't look at the track record of the opposition, we focus on ourselves and see what we can do right. This season there have been a lot of injuries, flus and forced changes so we've had to tinker with our team. I'd say losing 10 tosses but winning 5 games is a positive. Santner comes in place of Fizz.
Sam Curran: We're going to bowl. Day game, try and see how it plays and chase it down. We've got the same team. We've had two really good wins with the same team. Conditions should be fairly even throughout, it's about batting, bowling and fielding well.
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Both Teams Playing XIs
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Toss Report
Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Chennai Super Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Sunday.
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: How Can PBKS Get Ruturaj Gaikwad Out?
CSK's top order led by Ruturaj Gaikwad faces left-arm pace threat from PBKS, with Gaikwad vulnerable despite brisk strike rate, while PBKS likely to stick with unchanged squad.
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: CSK Team News
Deepak Chahar out for IPL season, Matheesha Pathirana to return, Mustafizur Rahman exits, Tushar Deshpande doubtful due to flu.
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Tushar Deshpande's Economy
Despite the high-scoring nature of the IPL season, Tushar Deshpande has demonstrated exceptional economy rates of 8.37 rpo in the powerplay and 8.54 rpo at the death.
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's Strike Rate
Despite being recognized for his spin-hitting skills, Shivam Dube has a higher strike rate against pace (172.1) compared to spin (169.2) this season.
LIVE PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Form
Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored over fifty runs in four out of his last five innings, including a century and a 98.
PBKS vs CSK LIVE Score: When Does The Match Start?
The Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings clash in IPL 2024 is a day game of the Sunday double-header. The match starts at 3.30 pm IST and the toss takes place at 3 pm IST.
LIVE PBKS vs CSK: Check Dream11 Prediction
If you are making a Dream 11 team for the upcoming clash between Punjab and Chennai, you must try and get to know the little-known detailed related to the match.
Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
This is a neck and neck fight. CSK have a small 15-14 lead over PBKS in their 29 matches played against each other. But here is a fun fact: the last five games have all been won by Punjab.
LIVE Updates PBKS vs CSK: Probable Playing 11s
Punjab Kings Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar.
Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing 11s: Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande/Mukesh Choudhary.
PBKS Vs CSK LIVE: Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, , Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
LIVE IPL 2024 Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 match taking place in Dharamshala tomorrow afternoon. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.