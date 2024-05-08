Highlights | PBKS vs RCB Live Score: RCB Beat PBKS By 60 Runs
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (PBKS vs RCB) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Virat Kohli Was The Star Of RCB In The Match.
In the 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore showcased a commanding performance against Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Batting first, RCB posted an imposing total of 241/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Their innings was anchored by a blistering 92 from Virat Kohli, who played a captain's knock, well-supported by contributions from Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green. In response, Punjab Kings struggled to keep up with the required run rate, eventually bowled out for 181 runs in just 17 overs. Rilee Rossouw provided some resistance with a quickfire 61, but it wasn't enough to turn the tide in Punjab's favor. Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson starred with the ball for RCB, claiming three wickets each and dismantling Punjab's batting lineup. The match witnessed a comprehensive victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore by a margin of 60 runs, reaffirming their dominance in the tournament. With this win, RCB further solidified their position in the points table, showcasing their potential to be serious contenders for the IPL 2024 title.
Follow LIVE Updates From RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match Here.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Match Summary
Royal Challengers Bangalore displayed a dominant performance against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 match. Led by Virat Kohli's explosive 92, RCB set a formidable total of 241/7. Punjab Kings faltered in their chase, managing only 181 runs. RCB's bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson, dismantled Punjab's batting lineup, securing a convincing 60-run victory.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB Win By 60 Runs
Siraj claims three wickets as Arshdeep Singh's mistimed shot seals RCB's victory, caught by Karn Sharma, concluding the match with a clinical win.
LIVE Score RCB 241/7 (20)
PBKS 181 (17)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 60 runs
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: PBKS 9 Down
Harshal Patel is caught by Ferguson off Siraj's bowling for 0 runs off 1 ball, as wickets tumble rapidly for RCB.
LIVE Score PBKS 174/9 (16.1) CRR: 10.76 REQ: 17.74
Punjab Kings need 68 runs in 23 balls
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Sam Curran Bowled!
Sam Curran is bowled by Ferguson for 22 runs off 16 balls with a full delivery on off stump, as RCB continues to dominate.
LIVE Score PBKS 170/8 (15.3) CRR: 10.97 REQ: 16
Punjab Kings need 72 runs in 27 balls
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Siraj's Yorker Gets Another Wicket
Ashutosh Sharma is dismissed lbw by Siraj for 8 runs off 5 balls with a full and quick delivery, as RCB moves closer to victory.
LIVE Score PBKS 164/7 (15) CRR: 10.93 REQ: 15.6
Punjab Kings need 78 runs in 30 balls
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Virat Kohli's Magic
Shashank Singh is run out for 37 runs off 19 balls by a superb throw from Kohli, completing one run but falling short of his crease, as RR loses a wicket.
LIVE Score PBKS 151/6 (13.4) CRR: 11.05 REQ: 14.37
Punjab Kings need 91 runs in 38 balls
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: PBKS Need Shashank Show
Sam Curran punches a short delivery through mid-wicket for a boundary, scoring his first four of the innings, following up with a couple of runs in the same over from Swapnil Singh.
LIVE Score PBKS 132/5 (12) CRR: 11 REQ: 13.75
Punjab Kings need 110 runs in 48 balls
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Another Wicket For Karan Sharma
Karn Sharma dismisses Jitesh Sharma bowled for 5 runs off 4 balls with a perfect leg-break, claiming his second wicket in the match.
LIVE Score PBKS 125/4 (10.5) CRR: 11.54 REQ: 12.76
Punjab Kings need 117 runs in 55 balls
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Rilee Rossouw Departs
Karn Sharma removes Rossouw for a brisk 61 off 27 balls, caught by Will Jacks at long-on, as RR lose a key wicket.
LIVE Score PBKS 107/3 (9) CRR: 11.89 REQ: 12.27
Punjab Kings need 135 runs in 66 balls
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Fifty For Rilee Rossouw
Rossouw impressively notches a fifty with a six off Green's full delivery, after Shashank Singh's boundary, contributing to an expensive over as Green makes his entry into the attack.
LIVE Score PBKS 96/2 (8) CRR: 12 REQ: 12.17
Punjab Kings need 146 runs in 72 balls
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Ferguson Removes
Ferguson dismisses Bairstow for 27 runs off 16 balls with a mistimed loft, caught by du Plessis at mid-off, as RR suffer a setback.
LIVE Score PBKS 71/2 (5.5) CRR: 12.17 REQ: 12.07
Punjab Kings need 171 runs in 85 balls
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Dayal Goes For Runs
Rossouw powers a boundary with a well-timed pull shot off Yash Dayal's slower delivery, while Bairstow showcases his prowess with a boundary and a six in the same over.
LIVE Score PBKS 61/1 (5) CRR: 12.2 REQ: 12.07
Punjab Kings need 181 runs in 90 balls
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: PBKS Bounce Back
Rossouw unleashes a flurry of boundaries, including a massive six, off Siraj's bowling, accumulating 18 runs in the over.
LIVE Score PBKS 55/1 (4.2) CRR: 12.69 REQ: 11.94
Punjab Kings need 187 runs in 94 balls
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Poor Start For PBKS
Prabhsimran departs lbw to Swapnil Singh's surprise slider for 6 runs, opting not to review after consulting his partner.
LIVE Score PBKS 6/1 (0.4) CRR: 9 REQ: 12.21
Punjab Kings need 236 runs
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Harshal Patel Finish On High
Harshal Patel strikes thrice in the final over, dismissing Green caught by Sam Curran and Lomror bowled, while Karthik falls to a top-edge caught by Curran, as RCB lose crucial wickets.
LIVE Score RCB 241/7 (20) CRR: 12.05
Innings Break
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Chahar Goes For Plenty
Karthik capitalizes on a no-ball, smashing a boundary, while Green contributes with a mixture of singles and a boundary off Rahul Chahar's bowling in the 19th over.
LIVE Score
RCB 238/4 (19) CRR: 12.53
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Virat Kohli Misses Out On Well Deserved Century
Arshdeep Singh dismisses Kohli for a formidable 92 off 47 balls, caught by Rossouw, as Punjab Kings finally hold onto a catch after several earlier drops.
LIVE Score RCB 211/4 (17.4) CRR: 11.94
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Kohli Near Century
Kohli showcases his power with two sixes off Sam Curran's bowling, while Green contributes with singles and a boundary in the 16th over.
LIVE Score RCB 200/3 (17) CRR: 11.76
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Kohli On Attack
Kohli smashes a six with a slogsweep while maintaining a steady flow of singles along with Green off Livingstone's bowling in the 15th over.
LIVE Score RCB 164/3 (15) CRR: 10.93
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Fifty Up For Kohli
Kohli reaches his fifty with two consecutive boundaries off Livingstone, while Green and Kohli continue to rotate the strike with singles and a dot ball to end the over.
LIVE Score RCB 144/3 (13) CRR: 11.08
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Play Resumes
Kohli and Green rotate the strike with singles as Livingstone bowls a mix of deliveries, including a wide and a full toss, with Kohli showing good control and picking up runs steadily.
LIVE Score RCB 125/3 (11) CRR: 11.36
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Covers Are Coming Off
The umpires are making their way onto the pitch, and it appears that the precipitation has ceased, leading to the removal of the covers.
LIVE Score RCB 119/3 (10) CRR: 11.9
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Rain Stops Play
The rainfall has intensified slightly, prompting the covers to be brought onto the field, with the current precipitation only amounting to a moderate drizzle.
LIVE Score RCB 119/3 (10) CRR: 11.9
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Patidar Out After Fifty
Sam Curran dismisses Rajat Patidar for 55 runs off 23 balls, caught by Bairstow, as Patidar's aggressive innings comes to an end.
LIVE Score RCB 119/3 (10) CRR: 11.9
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Patidar Take On Chahar
Rajat Patidar smashes three sixes off Rahul Chahar's over, showcasing strong front-foot and pull shots.
LIVE Score
RCB 90/2 (8) CRR: 11.25
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB Going Hard
Kohli and Patidar rotate the strike before Kohli showcases power with a one-handed six off Kaverappa's bowling.
LIVE Score RCB 72/2 (7) CRR: 10.29
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Kaverappa Takes His 2nd
Kaverappa celebrates his second wicket as Will Jacks departs for 12, caught by Harshal Patel.
LIVE Score RCB 43/2 (4.4) CRR: 9.21
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Sam Curran Goes For Runs
Kohli and Jacks showcase a mix of scratchiness and power, with Kohli finding the boundary off Curran's slower ball while Jacks clears the sightscreen for a six.
LIVE Score RCB 36/1 (4) CRR: 9
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Debutant Kaverappa Removes RCB Captain
Kaverappa claims his maiden IPL wicket as du Plessis departs for 9, caught by Shashank Singh off a mistimed shot.
LIVE Score RCB 19/1 (2.2) CRR: 8.14
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Virat Survives
Kohli and du Plessis open with aggressive boundaries, Kohli dropped early on, facing Kaverappa's IPL debut.
LIVE Score RCB 11/0 (1) CRR: 11
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Faf: Would've done the same. Been a great turnaround for us. Last few games we've been clinical. Focus remains the same, not too much on the table, just the way we want to play. Maxwell out for Lockie Ferguson.
Curran: Going to bowl. Looks like they've watered the wicket a bit, might be something early on. Looking to put RCB under pressure early. With the side we've picked today, looking to take wickets with the new ball. Pretty simple for us now - need few results to go for us and win our remaining games. Livingstone comes in for Rabada. Our strength is our batting.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Toss Report
Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field first against RCB at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Thursday.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Probable Playing XIs
PBKS Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. [Impact sub: Prabhsimran Singh]
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vysakh, Mohammed Siraj. [Impact sub: Rajat Patidar].
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Full Squads
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Harshal Patel - Death Over Specialist
Harshal Patel has been both costly in the latter stages of innings and prolific in taking wickets, securing 11 dismissals during slog overs this season from 16 overs bowled.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Eyes On Siraj's Form
Mohammed Siraj has been more effective bowling first this season, claiming seven of his eight wickets at an economy of 8.8, compared to just one wicket at an economy of 9.77 when bowling second.
PBKS Vs RCB LIVE: Check Head To Head Record
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met each other 32 times, out of which PBKS have won 17 times and 15 matches have been won by RCB.
PBKS vs RCB LIVE: Check Pitch Report
The HPCA stadium pitch was slower in pace in the first match. It has provided help for spinners in the first match. Let's see how things go as far as the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match.
Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE: Is Dhawan fit to play?
Shikhar Dhawan is not likely to play in this game as well. There has been no fitness update from Punjab camp so far, which only means that Dhawan has still not recovered from the injury. There are no injury concerns in the PBKS camp.
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score: Check Dream11 Prediction
There are some stars who cannot be ignoed, such as Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow while picking your Dream11 team for this game. At the same time, there are players who are in terrific form this season, such as Shashank Singh. Ensure you have read our preview to understand the dynamics of the two teams before making your fantasy teams.
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Updates: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The IPL 2024 clash between PBKS and RCB from Dharamsala can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV and on Jio Cinema on other digital devices. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm.
LIVE RCB vs PBKS: Probable Playing 11s
PBKS vs RCB LIVE: Check out the squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
LIVE IPL2024 PBKS vs RCB Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between PBKS and RCB. We will take you throught all the key updates of this fixture taking place in Dharamsala.