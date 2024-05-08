Highlights | PBKS vs RCB Live Score: RCB Beat PBKS By 60 Runs

In the 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore showcased a commanding performance against Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Batting first, RCB posted an imposing total of 241/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Their innings was anchored by a blistering 92 from Virat Kohli, who played a captain's knock, well-supported by contributions from Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green. In response, Punjab Kings struggled to keep up with the required run rate, eventually bowled out for 181 runs in just 17 overs. Rilee Rossouw provided some resistance with a quickfire 61, but it wasn't enough to turn the tide in Punjab's favor. Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson starred with the ball for RCB, claiming three wickets each and dismantling Punjab's batting lineup. The match witnessed a comprehensive victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore by a margin of 60 runs, reaffirming their dominance in the tournament. With this win, RCB further solidified their position in the points table, showcasing their potential to be serious contenders for the IPL 2024 title.

