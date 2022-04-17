PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 Highlights: SRH clinch third consecutive win

17 April 2022, 19:11 PM SRH win by 7 wickets Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Punjab Kings with 7 wickets in hand as Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram get the job done. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi got them a kick start they needed as PBKS realise they needed a bigger total than 151 to challenge the SRH batting lineup.

17 April 2022, 18:59 PM CLOSE CONTEST Sunrisers Hyderabad need 13 runs in 12 balls for their third consecutive win. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram have batted well so far, it's still a question if they can finish the job. SRH- 139/3 (18 Overs), Pooran 34 (28) & Markram 30 (24)

17 April 2022, 18:34 PM GAME ON! Sunrisers Hyderabad stay in contest as they 31 runs in 4 overs. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram in the middle as PBKS try to find a wicket. SRH- 121/3 (16 Overs), Pooran 24 (20) & Markram 22 (20)

17 April 2022, 18:22 PM GONE! Abhishek Sharma caught at deep mid-on as he tries to clear the rope off Rahul Chahar, Another wicket for the leg-spinner as he PBKS get the wicket they were looking for. SRH- 82/3 (11 Overs)

17 April 2022, 18:15 PM GONE! Rahul Tripathi departs for 34 (22) caught by Shahrukh Khan bowled by Rahul Chahar. Tripathi was beaten by the turn as he tried to play the slog-sweep but miscued it for an easy catch. SRH- 664/2 (9 Overs), Markram 1 (3) & Abhishek 21 (20)

17 April 2022, 17:57 PM Tripathi on FIRE Rahul Tripathi is picking up from where he left in the last game as he is batting on 34 off just 21 balls. PBKS looking for a wicket as skipper Dhawan keeps the bowling attack tight. SRH- 61/1 (8 Overs), Abhishek 19 (18) & Tripathi 34 (21)

17 April 2022, 17:46 PM OUT! Kane Williamson has departed already for just 3 off 9 balls. Rabada with the wicket. Two Abhisheks in the middle, Tripathi and Sharma. SRH pin hopes on them to steady innings. SRH 22/1 after 4 overs

17 April 2022, 17:40 PM SRH begin chase of 152 Sunrisers Hyderabad begin chase of 152 runs with skipper Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma. Punjab Kings start their bowling attack with Vaibhav Arora and Kagiso Rabada. SRH- 8/0 (2 Overs), Williamson 2(6) & Abhishek 6 (7)

17 April 2022, 17:06 PM PBKS 151/10 (20 Overs) Punjab Kings finish at 151 runs after 20 overs SRH bowlers shine in the last 30 balls. Umran Malik 4/28 with a maiden over, was the best bowler for SRH as they capitalised on PBKS later in the innings. Liam Living fired 60 off just 33 balls but failed to play until the end of innings.

17 April 2022, 16:52 PM GONE! Shahrukh Khan departs for 26 (28) caught by Williamson bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Shahrukh beaten by the slower one, as he was swinging wildly to score runs and SRH catch him out. PBKS- 133/5 (16.3 Overs), Livingstone 54 (29)

17 April 2022, 16:44 PM Fifty! Liam Livingstone pulls Jansen for four to fine leg boundary and completes his third fifty of this season. Shahrukh Khan is well set at the other end as well. OBKS look for a solid total. PBKS 122/4 after 15 overs

17 April 2022, 16:47 PM Livingstone & Shahrukh on FIRE Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan are dealing in sixes as PBKS recover from early wickets. SRH's pace attack taken to the cleaners by the Punjab batters. PBKS- 114/4 (14 Overs), Livingstone 45 (24) & Shahrukh 23 (20)

17 April 2022, 16:27 PM PBKS recover Punjab Kings recover with Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan in the middle. Umran Malik attacks the stumps for SRH. PBKS- 88/4 (12 Overs), Livingstone 36 (20) & Shahrukh 7 (12)

17 April 2022, 16:15 PM SRH on top Bairstow gone and Jitesh Sharma follows him to the dugout. Umran Malik gets the wicket. His pace making all the difference, giving less time for batter to react and pull the short deliveries. PBKS 62/4 after 9.2 overs

17 April 2022, 16:01 PM Jonny Bairsrow gone The England batter is gone, leaving PBKS reeling. Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma in the middle. The team has surpassed the fifty mark but need these two to bat for a long time from here. PBKS 56/3 after 7.3 overs

17 April 2022, 15:48 PM OUT! Prabhsimran falls and Natarajan has begun his hunt for wickets already. The appeal was for LBW, that was denied. Williamson went upstairs and third umpire caught a sound, that was the edge of the bat. Batter has to depart caught behind. PBKS 33/2 after 5 overs

17 April 2022, 15:36 PM OUT! Dhawan was not looking comfortable in the middle after the injury and he started playing the big shots and has perished eventually. Bhuvneshwar with the wicket. PBKS 10/1 after 2.4 overs

17 April 2022, 15:34 PM Dhawan injured! There is a pause at the start of the game, as Dhawan played a flick shot and it hit him on the inner thigh area. He is taking medical help currently.

17 April 2022, 15:03 PM Team changes and playing 11 PBKS - Prabhsimran Singh comes in, in place of injured Mayank Agarwal SRH are unchanged! Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

17 April 2022, 15:00 PM PBKS vs SRH Toss News Kane Williamson wins toss and SRH will bowl Mayank Agarwal missing for PBKS, Shikhar Dhawan to lead.