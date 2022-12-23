LIVE Updates | Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: Can Preity Zinta’s side build title-winning squad

Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned franchise Punjab Kings have flattered to deceive over the years. Even a change of name from Kings XI Punjab doesn’t seem to have any impact on their fortunes so far. PBKS will once again head into the IPL 2023 mini auction with an almost clean slate and a huge purse of Rs 32.2 crore to once again rebuild the side.

The Punjab side have already sacked and released their captain from last year, Mayank Agarwal, and replaced him with veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan. Apart from the Delhi batter, PBKS can boast of two of biggest English T20 players in Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone – both extremely dangerous franchise cricketers.

Their bowling attack will be led by the young Arshdeep Singh, who has improved by leaps and bounds this season and cemented his place in Team India T20 side in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Punjab Kings will look to bolster their bowling resources this season at the auction by adding more quality bowlers.

PBKS retained squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

PBKS released players: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 14 crore), Odean Smith (Rs 6 crore), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 2 crore), Benny Howell (Rs 40 lakh), Ishan Porel (Rs 20 lakh), Ansh Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Prerak Mankad (Rs 20 lakh), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Writtick Chatterjee (Rs 20 lakh)

Team Purse: Rs 32.2 crore

Available Slots: 9

Overseas Slots: 3