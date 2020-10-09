RR vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2020 Match 23: Steve Smith wins toss, opts to bowl

9 October 2020, 19:14 PM
Delhi Capitals are going into the clash against the Rajasthan Royals with an unchanged Playing XI. The Steve Smith-led side, on the other hand, has made two changes in their Playing XI. Varun Varun Aaron and Andrew Tye come in to replace Ankit Rajpoot and Tom Curran, respectively.
9 October 2020, 19:12 PM
LINEUPS:
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (WK), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron
9 October 2020, 19:03 PM
Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals !
9 October 2020, 18:59 PM
The toss for DC vs RR clash will take place shortly.