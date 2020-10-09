हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RR vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2020 Match 23: Steve Smith wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 23 of the ongoing IPL 2020. Today, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 9, 2020 - 19:14
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Delhi Capitals are standing at the second position in the IPL 2020 table with four wins from their first five matches. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are languishing down at the seventh spot in the eight-point table with just two victories from five matches.

The Shreyas Iyer-led team kicked off their campaign with back-to-back wins against Kings XI Punjab (Super Over win) and Chennai Super Kings (by 44 runs). However, the franchise slumped to a 15-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their third fixture.DC then rebounded strongly to once again register two victories in a row against Kolkata Knight Riders (by 18 runs) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (by 59 runs).

Rajasthan too started the tournament with back-to-back triumphs against CSK (by 16 runs) and KXIP (by 4 wickets) before they failed to capitalise on the same and suffered three consecutive defeats- against KKR, RCB and Mumbai Indians.Both of the Steve Smith-led side's victories came at Sharjah and they will be keen to notch up another win in their third and final match at the venue in order to keep their hopes of making it to the play-offs alive.

Talking about the head-to-head record between the two sides, Rajasthan Royals hold a slight advantage over the Delhi-based franchise heading into the clash.The two sides have met each other in a total of 23 matches, with the Rajasthan franchise clinching wins on 11 occasions while Delhi sealing victories in nine games.

Here are the live updates: 

9 October 2020, 19:14 PM

Delhi Capitals are going into the clash against the Rajasthan Royals with an unchanged Playing XI. The Steve Smith-led side, on the other hand, has made two changes in their Playing XI.  Varun Varun Aaron and Andrew Tye come in to replace Ankit Rajpoot and Tom Curran, respectively.

9 October 2020, 19:12 PM

LINEUPS:

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (WK), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron

9 October 2020, 19:03 PM

Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals !

9 October 2020, 18:59 PM

The toss for DC vs RR clash will take place shortly. 

