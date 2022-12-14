Ranji Trophy 2022-23 LIVE Score Updates, Day 2: Arjun Tendulkar like his father Sachin Tendulkar scores century on Ranji debut

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live: Round 1 matches of India’s premier domestic red-ball competition will go into day two on Wednesday, December 14. Among the notable developments on day one was Maharashtra dismissing Delhi for 191 on the first day and then the latter picking five wickets before the end of the day with Maharashtra trailing by 111 runs.

Nearly 35 years after Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden First Class century on his Ranji Trophy debut, his son Arjun Tendulkar achieved a similar feat on Wednesday. Tendulkar jr, who moved to Goa this season, slammed his maiden first-class century off 177 deliveries against Rajasthan at the Goa Cricket Association ground in Porvorim.

Whereas, Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh stole the show with a blistering double-century in the Elite Group D match against Chandigarh.