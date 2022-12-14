Ranji Trophy 2022-23 LIVE Score Updates, Day 2: Arjun Tendulkar like his father Sachin Tendulkar scores century on Ranji debut
Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Updates, Day 2: Arjun Tendulkar, who moved to Goa this season, scored his maiden first-class century against Rajasthan at the Goa Cricket Association ground in Porvorim.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live: Round 1 matches of India’s premier domestic red-ball competition will go into day two on Wednesday, December 14. Among the notable developments on day one was Maharashtra dismissing Delhi for 191 on the first day and then the latter picking five wickets before the end of the day with Maharashtra trailing by 111 runs.
Nearly 35 years after Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden First Class century on his Ranji Trophy debut, his son Arjun Tendulkar achieved a similar feat on Wednesday. Tendulkar jr, who moved to Goa this season, slammed his maiden first-class century off 177 deliveries against Rajasthan at the Goa Cricket Association ground in Porvorim.
Whereas, Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh stole the show with a blistering double-century in the Elite Group D match against Chandigarh.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Score Updates: End of Day 2
Stumps Day 2: Uttar Pradesh - 122/4 in 35.6 overs (Aksh Deep Nath 47 off 58, Rinku Singh 44 off 57)
Stumps Day 2: Baroda - 77/0 in 24.6 overs (J K Singh 43 off 79, P A Kumar 31 off 72)
Stumps Day 2: Mumbai - 290/6 in 102.6 overs (Armaan Jaffer 116 off 267, Tanush Kotian 43 off 58)
Stumps Day 2: Jharkhand - 87/3 in 32.6 overs (Virat Singh 18 off 52, Saurabh Tiwary 13 off 39)
Stumps Day 2: Tamil Nadu - 203/0 in 34.6 overs (N Jagadeesan 116 off 95, B Sai Sudharsan 87 off 115)
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Scores at the end of the day (STUMPS)
Stumps Day 2: Haryana - 72/1 in 22.6 overs (C K Bishnoi 41 off 77, H J Rana 6 off 16)
Stumps Day 2: Goa - 493/8 in 163.2 overs (Darshan Misal 33 off 69, Mohit Redkar 0 off 1)
Stumps Day 2: J & K - 54/7 in 23.6 overs (Yudhvir Singh 7 off 6, Sahil Lotra 2 off 8)
Stumps Day 2: Maharashtra - 305/7 in 116.6 overs (A N Kazi 119 off 260, A Palkar 94 off 240)
Stumps Day 2: Services - 96/4 in 27.6 overs (Rajat Paliwal 42 off 69, Ravi Chauhan 39 off 78)
Stumps Day 2: Chandigarh - 62/2 in 30.6 overs (A K Kaushik 4 off 30, Arjit Singh 39 off 77)
Stumps Day 2: Vidarbha - 161/2 in 38.6 overs (Ganesh Satish 8 off 15, F Y Fazal 82 off 108)
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 LIVE Score Updates: 200 runs opening partnership for TN openers
Tamil Nadu openers have crossed 200 runs partnership in no time. Hyderabadi bowlers have not been able to hit the length properly
TN Score- 201/0
HYD Score- 395/10 .
Ranji 2022-23 Live Updates: N Jagadeesan smashes century of 77 Balls
Jagadeesan has an exquisite appearance. He scored 100 of just 77 balls.He is slamming the ball all over the place and taking the fight to the inexperienced Hyderabadi bowlers.
