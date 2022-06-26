Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE score and updates: MP on path to historic win
Follow LIVE updates and scorecard from Day 5 of Ranji Trophy 2022 Final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh on our LIVE blog here
Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 report: Mumbai cut a majority of their deficit down to 49 on day four of the Ranji Trophy final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (June 25). But it was Madhya Pradesh, thanks to a crucial 162-run lead, who are in firm control of the final and lifting the trophy, as Rajat Patidar notched up a fine 122 while Saransh Jain brought up his maiden first-class fifty to take the side to 536.
Though Mumbai are 113/2 in 22 overs at stumps, they are running out of time for giving themselves a small chance at winning the prestigious trophy. After getting Madhya Pradesh out for 536, Prithvi Shaw and makeshift opener Hardik Tamore (as Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't open due to ankle injury) started off well for a 63-run opening stand. Both batters got reprieves - Shaw was dropped by pacer Gaurav Yadav while Tamore was given a life by Rajat Patidar at first slip.
MP still on top!
Rajat Patidar has walked in to bat No 5 amid huge roar. He is a RCB boy and there was a big chant when he came in.
MP still on top.
MP 536 & 79/3 (24.5)
Madhya Pradesh need 29 runs
OUT!
Shams Mulani sends Himanshu Mantri packing. He made 37. Good knock that steadied the ship for MP after Yash fell early.
MP still on top despite losing second wicket in chase.
MP 536 & 54/2 (16.3)
Madhya Pradesh need 54 runs
MP inch closer to history!
Himanshu Mantri and Shubham Sharma continue to bat and bat. The target is coming closer with each run scored. Mumbai bowlers still trying their best.
Mantri on 29 and Shubham on 9.
MP 536 & 36/1 (11.1)
Madhya Pradesh need 72 runs
Mantri and Shubham steady MP
Himanshu Mantri and Shubham Sharma are going strong for MP after Yash Dubey fell early. The target is under 100 now. The panic button has not been set despite first wicket falling early.
MP 536 & 20/1 (6.3)
Madhya Pradesh need 88 runs
Mumbai strike!
Big wicket for Mumbai as Yash Dubey departs for just 1. Cleaned up by experienced Dhawal Kulkarni. Huge blow to MP in chase of 108. Mumbai letting ball do the talk.
MP 536 & 3/1 (1.5)
Madhya Pradesh need 105 runs
Mumbai bowled out for 269 in 2nd innings!
That's the end of Mumbai innings as Mohit Avasthi is bundled out for 269. They have set a target of 108 runs for MP. This could be MP's first outright win vs Mumbai. And a historic title win is awaited too.
Lunch is also called. We will return in 40 minutes to see MP chase it down.
Play extended by 30 minutes as Mumbai are 9 down.
Kartikeya trying to pick his fifth wicket, he deserves it for the way he has bowled.
MUM 374 & 254/9 (53.5)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 92 runs
Kartikeya strikes again!
Tanush Kotian goes for 11 made off 24 balls. Kartikiya with his 4th wicket. Mumbai lose 8th wicket. Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Avasthi in the middle for Mumbai.
MUM 374 & 250/8 (50.4)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 88 runs
OUT!
That's the end of Sarfaraz Khan, he goes for 45. And that really is end of Mumbai's hope. Or is it. Dhawal Kulkarni joins Tanush Kotian in the middle.
MUM 374 & 236/7 (43.3)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 74 runs
OUT!
Shams Mulani, what have you done! Sarfaraz taps to leg side and takes a start but stops but by then Mulani is midway on the pitch from where return is not possible. Saransh Jain, the bowler, takes his time and aims at the non-striker's stumps and hits the bull's eye.
MUM 374 & 232/6 (42)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 70 runs
Ranji Trophy Final Mumbai vs MP LIVE score: Sarfaraz keeps Mumbai afloat in contest
Sarfaraz Khan is carrying the good form in this innings as well. He entered the 40s. He is joined by Mulani after Jaiswal fell for 2.
MUM 374 & 219/5 (39.1)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 57 runs
OUT!
Third wicket falls for Mumbai this morning. Half of their side gone. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who just came in to bat, departs for 1 off just 2 balls. Kartikeya with his third wicket.
MUM 374 & 198/5 (34.5)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 36 runs
Parkar dismissed after fifty!
That's a good knock from Suved Parkar, he keeps Mumbai's fight intact in this game. But he falls to Kartikeya. The ball skid off the pitch and Parkar wanted to cut it away, missed it completely. Fourth wicket down for Mumbai!
MUM 374 & 192/4 (34.1)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 30 runs
Mumbai continue to fight!
Mumbai now lead. Sarfaraz Khan yet again showing he belongs to the highest level. He is taking on the MP bowlers and taking them to the cleaners. A four and six to spinner Sahani. The MP spinners are still targetting the leg stump line.
MUM 374 & 177/3 (32.4)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai lead by 15 runs
Sarfaraz Khan joins Parkar try and steady Mumbai innings!
Sarfaraz and Parkar looking to find gaps. They are playing positive cricket with bat. Kartikeya bowling from one end and pace from the other. Parkar has settled in well. But MP still on top.
MUM 374 & 151/3 (28.4)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai trail by 11 runs
OUT!
That's a wicket. Change of pace works for Gaurav Yadav, goes down the leg side, fuller length ball, Jaffer gave a charge and exposed his leg stump. Mumbai lose their third wicket, first of the morning.
MUM 374 & 139/3 (26)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai trail by 23 runs
Big Collision in the deep!
Shubham Sharma and Aditya Shrivastava run into each other in the deep on the off side. Aditya has rammed into Shubham's shoulder trying to stop the Jaffer cover drive for four runs. Shubham is taking medical help while Aditya is alright.
Jaffer and Parkar looking positive in the middle.
MUM 374 & 129/2 (24.4)
Day 5: 1st Session - Mumbai trail by 33 runs
And Day 5 begins!
Kumar Kartikeya resumes the Day 5 proceedings. Negative line to start with for Parkar. There is a fine leg in place. 95 overs in total to be bowled today.
Mumbai 118/2, trail by 44 runs
Pitch Report from Bengaluru: Lot more cracks and footmarks, the spinners going to get a lot of purchase today. However, all the cracks haven't opened up, so the ball will still come on nicely with the odd ball playing mischief.
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates and scorecard from Day 5 of Ranji Trophy 2022 Final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh on our LIVE blog here.
