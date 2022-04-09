हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RCB vs MI IPL 2022 LIVE Highlights: RCB thrash MI by 7 wickets

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match between MI and RCB on our LIVE blog here  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 9, 2022 - 23:29
Comments |
Source: Twitter

New-look squad, same old story at the start of an Indian Premier League season. Mumbai Indians has yet again had an underwhelming start to its campaign. With the squad appearing to be far from being a potent force, it will be interesting to see if it can open its account against a recharged Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday night.

Three nights after being hit hard by Pat Cummins’ hurricane knock, Mumbai Indians will return to the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium. The MI bowling unit, with Jasprit Bumrah as its lone flag-bearer, will be hoping to not let Dinesh Karthik repeat his heroics versus Rajasthan Royals.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Siddarth Kaul, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

9 April 2022, 23:21 PM

That's it!

MI lose 4th conseuctive game!

RCB thrash Mumbai by 7 wickets to continue their winning run. What a tournament they are having. 

MI in huge trouble, slip to last in points table. 

CSK and MI sharing a terrible run in IPL 2022

9 April 2022, 23:10 PM

RCB need 8 runs in 2 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore need 8 runs in 2 overs as Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik guided their team to a comfortable win. Mumbai Indians in deep trouble now as they are on course of losing their fourth game of the season.

RCB- 144/2 (18 Overs) Kohli 48 (35) & Karthik 7 (2)

9 April 2022, 23:02 PM

Rawat GONE!

Anuj Rawat run out for 66 (47). Left-hander Rawat played brilliantly as MI bowlers failed to impress with their bowling.

RCB- 131/2 (17 Overs), Kohli 41 (30) 

9 April 2022, 22:34 PM

Rawat completes FIFTY

Anuj Rawat completes his fifty with a single, well played by the left-hander. Royal Challengers Bangalore 59 need runs in 41 balls with Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in the middle. Both batters have steady the innings after Faf du Plessis' dismissal. Mumbai Indians in hunt for a wicket.

RCB- 93/1 (13.1 Overs), Rawat 50 (38) & Kohli 23 (18)

9 April 2022, 22:01 PM

MI pick 1st wicket

Faf du Plessis walks back for 16 and departs. Jaydev Unadkat with the wicket. MI need a couple of more wickets here to pull things back. 

Virat Kohli has joined Rawat in the middle.

RCB 54/1 

9 April 2022, 21:45 PM

RCB off to solid at start

Faf du Plessis is off to a slow but solid start in chase of 152. Good support from Anuj Rawat. 

MI still looking for their first wicket. 

RCB 27/0 after 5 overs

9 April 2022, 21:00 PM

MI finish with 151/6

What an innings from Suryakumar Yadav. He has single-handedly taken MI to a respectable total. At least a total with which they can fight with. 

9 April 2022, 20:45 PM

MI pin hopes on Surya

Alright, Suryakumar Yadav is beginning to open up and this is good news for MI. They need to put on the board at least a fighting total. He needs to bat through to make this possible. 

MI 100/6  

9 April 2022, 20:25 PM

MI in huge trouble

Tilan Varma, Kieron Pollard fall in quick succession. And then debutant Ramandeep also departs. RCB all over MI right now. 

MI 79/6 after 13.2 overs

9 April 2022, 20:21 PM

One more bites the dust

A Jonty-like run-out by Maxwell that sees the back of Tilal Varma. Suicidal run from Tilak, Maxwell with a forward dive, hits the bulls eye and sends batter packing. 

MI 62/4

9 April 2022, 20:05 PM

MI in trouble here

Ishan Kishan is gone. 

Akash Deep gets rid of Ishan Kishan. Brevis departed some time back off Hasaranga. 

MI 62/3 in 9.2 overs

9 April 2022, 20:02 PM

OUT!

That's the end of Rohit Sharma's innings. He makes 26 off 15 balls and perishes off the bowling of Harshal Patel. RCB finally break the opening stand. Dewald Brevis has now joined Kishan in the middle. 

MI 50/1 after 6.5 overs

9 April 2022, 19:39 PM

Rohit, Ishan begin to accelerate!

They started off slowly but now Ishan and Rohit are showing good form with the bat, getting boundaries at will. 

MI 42/0 after 5 overs

9 April 2022, 19:37 PM

MI begin innings!

It is a slow start for MI vs RCB after they were asked to bat first. Rohit however gets a boundary in the second over with an on drive. MI needs his runs big time. 

MI 6/0 after 2 overs

9 April 2022, 19:04 PM

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

9 April 2022, 18:58 PM

Toss News

RCB opt to field first after winning toss. 

Big news: Maxwell is back in RCB XI

9 April 2022, 17:28 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between MI and RCB. Going to be tough for MI who have not won anything this season vs an in-form RCB. 

Stay tuned for more updates here.

