RCB vs MI IPL 2022 LIVE Highlights: RCB thrash MI by 7 wickets

9 April 2022, 23:21 PM That's it! MI lose 4th conseuctive game! RCB thrash Mumbai by 7 wickets to continue their winning run. What a tournament they are having. MI in huge trouble, slip to last in points table. CSK and MI sharing a terrible run in IPL 2022

9 April 2022, 23:10 PM RCB need 8 runs in 2 overs Royal Challengers Bangalore need 8 runs in 2 overs as Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik guided their team to a comfortable win. Mumbai Indians in deep trouble now as they are on course of losing their fourth game of the season. RCB- 144/2 (18 Overs) Kohli 48 (35) & Karthik 7 (2)

9 April 2022, 23:02 PM Rawat GONE! Anuj Rawat run out for 66 (47). Left-hander Rawat played brilliantly as MI bowlers failed to impress with their bowling. RCB- 131/2 (17 Overs), Kohli 41 (30)

9 April 2022, 22:34 PM Rawat completes FIFTY Anuj Rawat completes his fifty with a single, well played by the left-hander. Royal Challengers Bangalore 59 need runs in 41 balls with Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in the middle. Both batters have steady the innings after Faf du Plessis' dismissal. Mumbai Indians in hunt for a wicket. RCB- 93/1 (13.1 Overs), Rawat 50 (38) & Kohli 23 (18)

9 April 2022, 22:01 PM MI pick 1st wicket Faf du Plessis walks back for 16 and departs. Jaydev Unadkat with the wicket. MI need a couple of more wickets here to pull things back. Virat Kohli has joined Rawat in the middle. RCB 54/1

9 April 2022, 21:45 PM RCB off to solid at start Faf du Plessis is off to a slow but solid start in chase of 152. Good support from Anuj Rawat. MI still looking for their first wicket. RCB 27/0 after 5 overs

9 April 2022, 21:00 PM MI finish with 151/6 What an innings from Suryakumar Yadav. He has single-handedly taken MI to a respectable total. At least a total with which they can fight with.

9 April 2022, 20:45 PM MI pin hopes on Surya Alright, Suryakumar Yadav is beginning to open up and this is good news for MI. They need to put on the board at least a fighting total. He needs to bat through to make this possible. MI 100/6

9 April 2022, 20:25 PM MI in huge trouble Tilan Varma, Kieron Pollard fall in quick succession. And then debutant Ramandeep also departs. RCB all over MI right now. MI 79/6 after 13.2 overs

9 April 2022, 20:21 PM One more bites the dust A Jonty-like run-out by Maxwell that sees the back of Tilal Varma. Suicidal run from Tilak, Maxwell with a forward dive, hits the bulls eye and sends batter packing. MI 62/4

9 April 2022, 20:05 PM MI in trouble here Ishan Kishan is gone. Akash Deep gets rid of Ishan Kishan. Brevis departed some time back off Hasaranga. MI 62/3 in 9.2 overs

9 April 2022, 20:02 PM OUT! That's the end of Rohit Sharma's innings. He makes 26 off 15 balls and perishes off the bowling of Harshal Patel. RCB finally break the opening stand. Dewald Brevis has now joined Kishan in the middle. MI 50/1 after 6.5 overs

9 April 2022, 19:39 PM Rohit, Ishan begin to accelerate! They started off slowly but now Ishan and Rohit are showing good form with the bat, getting boundaries at will. MI 42/0 after 5 overs

9 April 2022, 19:37 PM MI begin innings! It is a slow start for MI vs RCB after they were asked to bat first. Rohit however gets a boundary in the second over with an on drive. MI needs his runs big time. MI 6/0 after 2 overs

9 April 2022, 19:04 PM Teams: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

9 April 2022, 18:58 PM Toss News RCB opt to field first after winning toss. Big news: Maxwell is back in RCB XI