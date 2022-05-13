13 May 2022, 23:42 PM Thanks for joining us today in our coverage. Do tune in again as we cover the 61st match of IPL 2022 between KKR and SRH tomorrow at 6.30 pm IST. For now, good bye and good night.

13 May 2022, 23:26 PM RCB vs PBKS Match report Punjab King rode on Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Liam Livingstone's (70 off 42 balls) pyrotechnics to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs and keep their play-off hopes alive. Invited to bat, Bairstow smashed four boundaries and seven sixes in his knock to start the Punjab Kings innings on an explosive note. His compatriot Livingstone then hammered five fours and four maximums at the back end to take Punjab Kings to 209 for 9. The Kings bowlers then rallied to limit RCB to 155 for nine to stay alive in the competition. Kagiso Rabada (3/21) snared three wickets, while Rahul Chahar (2/37) and Rishi Dhawan (2/36) accounted for two RCB batters each. For RCB, death over specialist Harshal Patel (4/34) and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/15) were the top bowlers. - PTI

13 May 2022, 23:17 PM PBKS still alive in IPL 2022 Beat RCB in one-sided contest to collect 2 more vital points. A big victory of 54 runs for Mayank Agarwal-led side and they now have 12 points. They are still in the hunt. Need to win their remaining two games to qualify for playoffs. A huge boost to their NRR as well.

13 May 2022, 22:41 PM That's the end of DK Dinesh Karthik is walking back and the whole of Bangalore dug out is sitting in shock. This looks like a lost cause now. RCB 120/6 (14.5) Royal Challengers Bangalore need 90 runs in 31 balls

13 May 2022, 22:38 PM Maxwell gone! This is a big wicket. Rahul Chahar dismissed Rajat Patidar for 26 off 21, and in next over Harpreet Brar removes Glenn Maxwell (35 off 22). RCB under pressure here but Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik come to the middle. All RCB hopes on them. RCB 105/5 (11.4) Royal Challengers Bangalore need 105 runs in 50 balls

13 May 2022, 21:56 PM Du Plessis also gone! RCB now 3 down. After Kohli, Faf and Mahipal Lomror also back to the hut. Rishi Dhawan picked up 2 in one over. RCB on back foot, Punjab on top. RCB 40/3 (4.5) Royal Challengers Bangalore need 170 runs in 91 balls

13 May 2022, 21:28 PM OUT! Big wicket for Punjab Kings as they send the King Kohli back to the hut. He was looking good on this batting track but a brush off the gloves takes the ball to Rabada who takes a good catch. CB 33/1 (3.2) Royal Challengers Bangalore need 177 runs

13 May 2022, 21:18 PM PBKS post 209/9 Punjab Kings, boosted by fifties from Bairstow and Livingstone, has managed to cross the 200-mark. A huge task ahead for RCB batters. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, as in how he goes about in the chase.

13 May 2022, 20:41 PM Livingstone departs The England all-rounder has done the job for Punjab Kings in this innings, smashed 70 off 42 balls, including 5 fours and 4 sixes. He has done the job. PBKS 206/7 (19.2)

13 May 2022, 20:23 PM PBKS look for big finish Liam Livingstone is setting his eye in and would be looking to use the long handle soon. Bairstow fell for 66 after hitting 7 sixes. PBKS 140/3 (13.4)

13 May 2022, 20:04 PM Big wicket for RCB Jonny Bairstow departs, Shahbaz Ahmed picks his wicket and this is some comeback from Bangalore. A couple of wickes more and they will begin dominating. PBKS 102/3 (9.2)

13 May 2022, 20:01 PM FIFTY for Bairstow That is another fifty for Jonny. Second successive fifty for him in IPL 2022. In just 21 balls. Dhawan has departed but that has no effect on Bairtstow's strike rate. Has already cleared the ropes seven times. PBKS 83/1 (6)

13 May 2022, 19:40 PM Fifty up for PBKS Fine, fine start from Punjab openers Bairstow and Dhawan. Bairstow, especially, looking in great touch with 4 sixes already in this game. They go past 50 inside the powerplay and without any loss of wicket. PBKS 56/0 (4.1)

13 May 2022, 19:08 PM PBKS' Dhawan, Bairstow off to good start Dhawan and Bairstow are looking good in the middle for Punjb Kings. Runs are flowing from Bairstow's bat. He smashed 22 off the second over and Punjab look to dominate from the word go. PBKS 30/0 (2)

13 May 2022, 19:08 PM Teams: Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

13 May 2022, 18:53 PM Toss News! Faf du Plessis wins toss and RCB will bowl first!