26 April 2022, 22:31 PM
HUGE WICKET!
RCB lose Dinesh Karthik for 6 (4), runout by Chahal. Confusion between Shahbaz Ahmed and Karthik results in a huge blow for RCB.
RCB- 72/6 (12.4 Overs), Shahbaz 10 (17)
26 April 2022, 22:22 PM
GONE again!
RCB lose another wicket as Prabhudesai departs against R Ashwin. Well bowled by the off-spinner as he traps youngster into a big shot and gets him caught at long-on by Riyan Parag.
RCB- 67/5 (12 Overs), Shahbaz 10 (16)
26 April 2022, 22:16 PM
BOWLED IN!
Rajat Patidar bowled by R Ashwin as RCB struggle continues. Shahbaz Ahmed and Prabhudesai in the middle for RCB now as RR look to take wickets in quick succesion.
RCB- 59/4 (10.1 Over), Shahbaz 6 (13)
26 April 2022, 22:00 PM
SIX!
Rajat Patidar smacks Kuldeep Sen for a six, a much needed one for RCB at the moment as they struggle to build up a partnership. Royal Challengers Bangalore need a partnership desperately.
RR- 55/3 (9 Overs), Shahbaz 5 (9) & Patidar 14 (13)
26 April 2022, 21:53 PM
TWO IN TWO!
Faf du Plessis 23 (21) caught at covers by Jos Buttler bowled by Kuldeep Sen. And the very next ball it's Glenn Maxwell who departs for a golden duck. RCB in deep trouble now as they lose their skipper just when is he was looking good and Maxwell on the very next ball. Momentum shifts towards RR now.
RCB- 37/3 (6.3 Overs),
26 April 2022, 21:38 PM
RCB going STRONG
Royal Challengers Bangalore going strong after Virat Kohli's early dismissal. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar in the middle now as Rajasthan look to get another wicket.
RR- 30/1 (5 Overs), Du Plessis 16 (14) & Patidar 2 (6)
26 April 2022, 21:36 PM
Kohli GONE!
Virat Kohli departs cheaply again for 9 (10) caught by Riyan Parag bowled Prasidh Krishna. RCB lose their first wicket under 12 balls.
RCB-10/1 (1.4 Overs), Du Plessis 0 (0)
26 April 2022, 21:03 PM
RR 144/8 (20 Overs)
Rajasthan Royals finish at 144 runs after 20 overs as Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers performed brilliantly after their skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first. Orange cap holder Jos Buttler departed for a cheap 8 (9) and the RR batting lineup collapsed after Sanju Samson departure at 27 (21).
Riyan Parag completed his second half-century of his IPL career as he guided RR to a total of 144 runs scoring 56 off just 31 balls.
26 April 2022, 20:54 PM
RR 114/7 (18 Overs)
Rajasthan Royal currently struggling to put up a challenging total as all their batting lineup failed to score big numbers. Credit to RCB for tight fielding and bowling effort shown.
Parag 26 (21) & Krishna 2 (3)
26 April 2022, 20:42 PM
OUT!
Shimron Hetmyer caught by Prabhudesai bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga for 3 (7). Disappointing innings and a shot by the left-hander, he tries to clear the rope but gets caught at deep mid-wicket.
RR- 102/6 (15.3 Overs), Parag 21 (16)
26 April 2022, 20:33 PM
GONE!
Mitchell caught by Glenn Maxwell bowled by Josh Hazlewood for 16 (24). RCB get the breakthrough again and RR still struggle to build up a good partnership.
RR- 99/5 (14.2 Overs), Riyan 21 (16)
26 April 2022, 20:21 PM
Parag and Mitchell steady RR
Riyan Parag and Daryl Mitchell steady Rajasthan Royals after losing their skipper Sanju Samson cheaply for 27 (21). Spin twins Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasarange into the attack for RCB.
RR- 90/4 (12 Overs), Mitchell 12 (16) & Riyan 16 (10)
26 April 2022, 20:08 PM
OUT!
BOWLED HIM! Sanju Samson OUT! Rajasthan Royals in deep trouble as they lose 4 wickets under 10 overs. Leg-spinner Hasaranga strikes for RCB this time.
RR- 68/4 (9.3 Overs), Mitchell 7 (11)
26 April 2022, 19:57 PM
RR RECOVER!
Rajasthan Royals recover with Sanju Samson and Daryl Mitchell in the middle after losing in-form Jos Buttler and Padikkal early.
RR- 49/3 (7 Overs), Sanju 12 (9) & Mitchell 4 (8)
26 April 2022, 19:52 PM
BIG WICKET!
Jos Buttler GONE for 8 (9) caught by Siraj bowled by Josh Hazlewood as RR lose 3 wickets in the powerplay. RCB on top for the moment as they keep on taking wickets.
RR- 33/3 (5 Overs), Mitchell 0 (5) & Sanju 0 (0)
26 April 2022, 19:40 PM
Siraj STRIKES!
Mohammed Siraj STRIKES again! Ravichandra Ashwin this time, RR lose their second wicket as RCB bowler Siraj gets two wickets. Change of plan worked for RR as Ashwin came to push the runrate a little and scored 17 (9).
RR- 33/2 (4 Overs)
26 April 2022, 19:19 PM
GONE!
Mohammed Siraj STRIKES! Devdutt Padikkal LBW. RR lose their first wicket of the match early as Padikkal departs for 7 off 6. Straight away plumb, the left-hander.
RR- 11/1 (1.4 Overs), Jos Buttler 3 (3)
26 April 2022, 19:13 PM
Virat Kohli to open for RCB
One change for us - Rajat comes in for Anuj Rawat with Virat going to the top. We want him to get going right at the top, want to see the real Virat play. This is a new game, new day and well have to play well.
26 April 2022, 19:03 PM
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
26 April 2022, 18:59 PM
TOSS
RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first vs RR.