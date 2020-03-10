हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Road Safety World Series live score: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends win toss, opt to bowl first

The tournament, which is being conducted in order to raise awareness regarding road safety, has a total of five teams facing each other once in the round-robin format.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 19:19
Comments |
File Image

The Road Safety Series studded with former stars will witness its third match on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at 7:00 PM (IST) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on the Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends. Both the team won their opening matches and will look to secure their second win in the series.

Fans all over the world will once again get to re-live their childhood memories when the legendary Sachin-Sehwag opening duo will take the field. The duo blasted 83 runs in the first 10 overs while chasing in the opener of the series against the West Indies Legends. 

On the other hand, Dilshan will try to continue the rhythm of his team that beat the Australia Legends by 7 runs in the second match of the series on March 8. 

The match will begin at 07:00 PM (IST).

The match could also remind the fans of the World Cup 2011 final as the WC winning men in blue, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Munaf Patel will meet Tillakaratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan and Chamara Kapugedera of the Sri Lankan WC team.

The tournament, which is being conducted in order to raise awareness regarding road safety, has a total of five teams facing each other once in the round-robin format. 

The top two sides after the completion of all matches will square off in the final at the picturesque Brabourne Stadium in the Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground on March 22.
 

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Sameer Dighe (WK), Sanjay Bangar, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Sairaj Bahutule

Sri Lanka Legends squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedera, Farveez Maharoof, Upul Chandana, Sachithra Senanayake, Thilan Thushara, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan, Ajantha Mendis, Rangana Herath, Malinda Warnapura

Here are the live updates: 

10 March 2020, 19:15 PM

Zaheer Khan comes up with his second over.

10 March 2020, 19:14 PM

Everyone's waiting for Dilshan's PALLU SCOOP now.

10 March 2020, 19:13 PM

FOURR!!

DILSHAN edges the ball towards the third man and gets a four.

10 March 2020, 19:10 PM

Irfan Pathan to start the second over.

10 March 2020, 19:09 PM

FOURRR!!!

Kaluwitharana hits second four of the over and the match.

Sri Lanka Legends 10-0 in 1 over

10 March 2020, 19:08 PM

FOURRR!!!

Kaluwitharana puts away the ball for four on the leg-side.

10 March 2020, 19:06 PM

WIDE!!

Zaheer misses his line and length, bowls a wide ball on the leg-side.

10 March 2020, 19:05 PM

Dilshan puts the ball towards the mid-off and opens his account with a quick single on the first ball of the match.

10 March 2020, 19:04 PM

Tillakaratne DILSHAN and Romesh KALUWITHARANA come out to bat for Sri Lanka Legends.

ZAHEER Khan opens bowling attack for India Legends

10 March 2020, 18:56 PM

Players come out on the field for National Anthems.

10 March 2020, 18:55 PM

India Legends Playing XI: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Sameer Dighe (WK), Sanjay Bangar, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel

Sri Lanka Legends Playing XI: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedera, Farveez Maharoof, Upul Chandana, Sachithra Senanayake, Thilan Thushara, Chaminda Vaas, Ajantha Mendis, Rangana Herath.

10 March 2020, 18:32 PM

Sachin has again won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Sri Lanka Legends.

10 March 2020, 18:28 PM

The toss between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends to take place shortly.

Stay tuned for more updates on the match. 

 

Must Watch

PT23M43S

Scindia also met PM along with Shah in Delhi, round of meetings with high commands continue