Road Safety World Series live score: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends win toss, opt to bowl first

10 March 2020, 19:15 PM
Zaheer Khan comes up with his second over.
10 March 2020, 19:14 PM
Everyone's waiting for Dilshan's PALLU SCOOP now.
10 March 2020, 19:13 PM
FOURR!!
DILSHAN edges the ball towards the third man and gets a four.
10 March 2020, 19:10 PM
Irfan Pathan to start the second over.
10 March 2020, 19:09 PM
FOURRR!!!
Kaluwitharana hits second four of the over and the match.
Sri Lanka Legends 10-0 in 1 over
10 March 2020, 19:08 PM
FOURRR!!!
Kaluwitharana puts away the ball for four on the leg-side.
10 March 2020, 19:06 PM
WIDE!!
Zaheer misses his line and length, bowls a wide ball on the leg-side.
10 March 2020, 19:05 PM
Dilshan puts the ball towards the mid-off and opens his account with a quick single on the first ball of the match.
10 March 2020, 19:04 PM
Tillakaratne DILSHAN and Romesh KALUWITHARANA come out to bat for Sri Lanka Legends.
ZAHEER Khan opens bowling attack for India Legends
10 March 2020, 18:56 PM
Players come out on the field for National Anthems.
10 March 2020, 18:55 PM
India Legends Playing XI: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Sameer Dighe (WK), Sanjay Bangar, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel
Sri Lanka Legends Playing XI: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedera, Farveez Maharoof, Upul Chandana, Sachithra Senanayake, Thilan Thushara, Chaminda Vaas, Ajantha Mendis, Rangana Herath.
10 March 2020, 18:32 PM
Sachin has again won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Sri Lanka Legends.
10 March 2020, 18:28 PM
The toss between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends to take place shortly.
Stay tuned for more updates on the match.