LIVE Updates | Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: Who will Virat Kohli's team buy in mini auction?

Royal Challengers Bangalore have never won a trophy in the 15 seasons of the Indian Premier League, yet they are one of the most talked about teams in the history of the T20 league. Apart from big names like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle who played for them in the last 15 years what really makes RCB special is the love that they receive from their fans. With yet another season just around the corner, RCB fans will expect their team to perform right from the IPL 2023 auction table.

In IPL 2022, the biggest change that the team management took was giving the captaincy to Faf du Plessis after Kohli decided to step down in the earlier season. The South African veteran did not disappoint in his debut season as captain by taking RCB to playoffs with eight wins in 14 games. However, just like Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori, and Virat Kohli, Faf failed to hand RCB fans the happiness of celebrating a championship win.

Their number three finish in the last season will give RCB a boost to continue their quality performance in the cash-rich league. RCB has retained their core team with some of the young and interesting players in the ranks. With just 8.75 crores in a purse RCB will have a very limited say in the IPL 2023 auction.

Purse remaining: Rs 8.75 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 2

RCB retained squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

RCB released players: Jason Behrendorff (Rs 75 lakh), Aneeshwar Gautam (Rs 20 lakh), Chama Milind (Rs 25 lakh), Luvnith Sisodia (Rs 20 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 1 crore)