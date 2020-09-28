Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 10

Four-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 10 of IPL 2020, tonight (September 28) at the Dubai International Stadium.

While Mumbai Indians are coming into the match on the back of an impressive 49-run victory against KKR, Bangalore on the other hand were crushed aside by 97-runs in their last game against Kings XI Punjab thanks to a phenomenal 132* by KL Rahul.

The two sides are led by the two biggest names in Indian cricket at present: Rohit Sharma will lead defending champions Mumbai Indians while Virat Kohli will captain Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The two captains had starkly different outings, the last time they took to the pitch. While Rohit Sharma was crowned the man of the match for his brilliant innings of 80 (54), and was vital in his side’s victory, Virat Kohli had a horrific day in the office.

Kohli dropped two catches off KL Rahul and Rahul graciously added to the misery of his national team captain by scoring a mammoth ton – taking all RCB bowlers to the cleaners and taking his side to huge 206/3. Kohli’s horror show didn’t end there as he was dismissed for just 1 off 5 balls.

Kohli would thus be looking to make an emphatic comeback after his individual failures cost his side. RCB are also gunning for their maiden IPL crown this year and would want recover with the matches coming thick and fast.

Mumbai Indians would fancy their chances, hopings to continue with their winning formula and justify their billing as one of the strongest contenders for this edition.