RCB vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2020 Eliminator: David Warner wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Eliminator of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the all-important tie, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

RCB displayed a solid peformance in the first-half of the season to seal seven wins in 10 games before they slumped to four consecutive defeats. Though the Bangalore franchise slumped to a six-wicket loss at the hands of the Delhi Capitals in their last league stage clash, they progressed to the playoffs due to better net run-rate than Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, had to clinchvictories in all of their last three matches of the league stage-- against Mumbai Indians, RCB and DC--to make it to the playoffs.They finished at the third place in the IPL standings with a total of seven wins from 14 matches.

The two sides have met each other in a total of 16 matches so far, with Sunrisers Hyderabad leading the rivalry by 9-7.

Meanwhile, RCB and SRH have a win each in hand from the two league stage fixtures between the two sides this season. While the Bangalore franchise registered a 10-run win over Hyderabad in the first match between the two sides of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21, Sunrisers rebounded strongly to seal a five-wicket win over RCB in the second league stage match between the two teams at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 31.

Here are the live updates: