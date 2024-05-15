RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson vs Sam Curran

LIVE Score RR vs PBKS In IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Rajasthan Royals, once in a strong position, now risk falling out of the top two in the IPL standings after three consecutive defeats. They have secured a playoff spot thanks to Lucknow Super Giants' loss but need to win their remaining matches to ensure a top-two finish. The team faces challenges with Jos Buttler's departure for the T20 World Cup and uncertainty around Shimron Hetmyer's fitness. Options to fill Buttler's spot include Tom Kohler-Cadmore or promoting Dhruv Jurel. Conversely, Punjab Kings are out of playoff contention and aim to avoid finishing last. Key players Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada have left the team, while Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran remain available for this match before departing for England duties. The game in Guwahati is expected to be high-scoring, with the pitch favouring batsmen and potential dew in the evening posing additional challenges.

