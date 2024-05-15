RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson vs Sam Curran
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (RR vs PBKSLIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RR Aim To Break Three-Match Losing Streak.
LIVE Score RR vs PBKS In IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Rajasthan Royals, once in a strong position, now risk falling out of the top two in the IPL standings after three consecutive defeats. They have secured a playoff spot thanks to Lucknow Super Giants' loss but need to win their remaining matches to ensure a top-two finish. The team faces challenges with Jos Buttler's departure for the T20 World Cup and uncertainty around Shimron Hetmyer's fitness. Options to fill Buttler's spot include Tom Kohler-Cadmore or promoting Dhruv Jurel. Conversely, Punjab Kings are out of playoff contention and aim to avoid finishing last. Key players Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada have left the team, while Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran remain available for this match before departing for England duties. The game in Guwahati is expected to be high-scoring, with the pitch favouring batsmen and potential dew in the evening posing additional challenges.
Follow LIVE Updates From Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Berth Secured
Despite recent losses, the Rajasthan Royals secured a playoff spot, capitalizing on Lucknow Super Giants' defeat. Their journey now focuses on reclaiming top form.
LIVE PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Full Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini