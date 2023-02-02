SA: 113-5 (18) | SA-W vs IND-W, Final T20 Highlights and Scorecard: South Africa win by 5 Wickets, Clinch Tri-Series

India women play South Africa in the final of the Womens T20I Tri-Series on Thursday, February 2 and both the teams would be looking to win today in order to gain much-needed confidence ahead of the all-important ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 that kickstarts on February 10 in South Africa. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India played 4 T20Is in this series, winning 3 while one match was washed out. West Indies was the third team in the series but they could not register even a single win in the competition.

Key players to watch out from India will be opener Smriti Mandhana, captain Harmanpreet as well as all-rounder Deepti Sharma. All eyes will be on Jemimah Rodrigues whose form will be important for India going into the World Cup. She started off the tournament with a golden duck against the Proteas women and when she got the chance to bat again in the series, she scored an unbeaten 42 vs West Indies. However, it is important for Rodrigues to do well against the much more threatening bowling attack of South Africa today.

Sune Luus' side will be aiming to improve on their last performance vs India. A win in this tri-series final will keep her side in good stead as hosts of the World Cup. As hosts, they will be under pressure to perform well and winning big matches and key moments will be crucial.