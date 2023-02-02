SA: 113-5 (18) | SA-W vs IND-W, Final T20 Highlights and Scorecard: South Africa win by 5 Wickets, Clinch Tri-Series
India-W Vs South Africa-W, Final T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India women's team would want to win today and take the confidence into the T20 World Cup that starts in a week's time
Trending Photos
India women play South Africa in the final of the Womens T20I Tri-Series on Thursday, February 2 and both the teams would be looking to win today in order to gain much-needed confidence ahead of the all-important ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 that kickstarts on February 10 in South Africa. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India played 4 T20Is in this series, winning 3 while one match was washed out. West Indies was the third team in the series but they could not register even a single win in the competition.
Key players to watch out from India will be opener Smriti Mandhana, captain Harmanpreet as well as all-rounder Deepti Sharma. All eyes will be on Jemimah Rodrigues whose form will be important for India going into the World Cup. She started off the tournament with a golden duck against the Proteas women and when she got the chance to bat again in the series, she scored an unbeaten 42 vs West Indies. However, it is important for Rodrigues to do well against the much more threatening bowling attack of South Africa today.
Sune Luus' side will be aiming to improve on their last performance vs India. A win in this tri-series final will keep her side in good stead as hosts of the World Cup. As hosts, they will be under pressure to perform well and winning big matches and key moments will be crucial.
IND-W vs SA-W T20 Tri-Series LIVE: Proteas women clinch series
That's that from us here. Thanks for joining in our coverage today. SA the better team by a mile. India did not play the brand of cricket they are known for from ball 1 and paid the price. Congratulations to South Africa. We will be back with the coverage of India games of T20 World Cup. See you there.
IND-W vs SA-W T20 Tri-Series Final: SA WIN
Chloe Tryon scores unbeaten 57 to take her side to win. Brilliant comeback from SA after being 5 down and still being far from the winning mark. Kudos to Proteas women for winning the final and take the tri-series trophy.
INDW 109/4 (20)
RSAW 113/5 (18)
South Africa Women won by 5 wkts
IND-W vs SA-W T20 LIVE: Tense chase
Chloe Tryon goes on and on and on for South Africa. Sixes, fours hit as India put under pressure. South Africa ahead in this game now. Just mere formalities left.
INDW 109/4 (20)
RSAW 99/5 (16.5)
South Africa Women need 11 runs in 19 balls
India vs South Africa Women's T20 Tri-series: SA lose 4th wicket
Proteas women lose fourth wicket in chase of 110. Annerie Dercksen joins Chloe Tryon in the chase. Tryon is key here. She has played more balls than others and looks solid in the middle.
INDW 109/4 (20)
RSAW 66/4 (13)
South Africa Women need 44 runs in 42 balls
IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Updates: SA Steady in Chase
Some concerned faces in Indian camp. Harmanpreet looks in some discomfort with her left arm. Luus and Tryon in the middle doing a good job. India need a wicket here.
INDW 109/4 (20)
RSAW 47/3 (10.1)
South Africa Women need 63 runs in 59 balls
IND-W vs SA-W Final T20 Updates: Tryon and Luus in Middle
Tryon and Luus in middle for South Africa. Renuka Thakur Singh, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack now. That is a big move from Harmanpreet. Let's see whether she can make an impact.
INDW 109/4 (20)
RSAW 34/3 (8.3)
South Africa Women need 76 runs in 69 balls
India women vs South Africa women: SA Steady after loss of 1st wicket
Tazmin Brits falls. Sneh Rana with the wicket. Second wicket falls for South Africa in the chase of 110. Sune Luus, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
INDW 109/4 (20)
RSAW 15/2 (5.3)
South Africa Women need 95 runs in 87 balls
India women vs SA Women LIVE: Slow start to chase by SA
South Africa openers get off to a slow start. Laura Wolvaardt departs in the third over. Tazmin Brits still there. Deepti Sharma with the wicket. Lara Goodall, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
INDW 109/4 (20)
RSAW 7/1 (2.3)
South Africa Women need 103 runs
IND-W vs SA-W LIVE: India post 109/4 on board
Poor batting from India. Lost just 4 wicets and posted just 109 for 4 in 20 overs. Looks easy for SA from here and India will have to bowl really well to stop the home team from chasing this down. Harleen Deol top-scored with 46 made off 56 balls. Nonkululeko Mlaba top bowler with 2 wickets.
INDW 109/4 (20)
India women vs South Africa women T20: India aim for good finish
The Indian innings has been all over the place. They never got the momentum but with just 18 balls left, they need to finish well. Get at least 120 to give bowlers something to fight with.
INDW 86/3 (17.2)
IND-W vs SA-W LIVE: Harmanpreet departs
Captain gets the captain. Luus dismisses Harmanpreet Kaur. Tossed up in the air, lured Harman to play a big shot but the batter could not connect well and was stumped eventually. India los their third wicket. Deepti Sharma comes in to bat at No 5.
INDW 71/3 (15.2)
IND-W vs SA-W Final T20 LIVE Updates: SA losen grip on game
South Africa have lost the grip on the game as they are bowling waywadly. Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol now looking to attack and going slow for some overs. Captain Luus has come to the attack and she is looking to slow down the game with spin.
INDW 58/2 (12.5)
IND-W vs SA-W: India need a partnership
End of 10 overs. Half way through first innings. Important for Harmanpreet to remain there till the end. Deol also needs to keep going as India need a solid stand here. They have steadied the ship a little but the job is far from done.
INDW 43/2 (10)
IND-W vs SA-W T20 LIVE Updates: Rodrigues Gone
That's the end of Jemimah Rodrigues as Mlaba picks her second wicket with a slow left arm spin. Rodrigues gave charge to the bowler and missed it by mile, rest was done by the keeper. Harmanpreet Kaur has come in to bat now.
INDW 28/2 (8.2)
India-W vs SA-W LIVE: India go slow
Indian women's team are going slow at the moment in this final. After fall of Mandhana, Harleen Deol has joined the Rodrigues in the middle. But it is becoming difficult to play hots freely due to good bowling from Proteas women.
INDW 19/1 (5.3)
IND-W vs SA-W Final LIVE Updates: Mandhana gone
Big wicket for South Africa as they send back Smriti Mandhana for a duck. The first over was a maiden and runs were hard to come by in the second over too. Nonkululeko Mlaba, Left arm orthodox, cleaned her up with a beautiful delivery.
INDW 1/1 (2)
IND-W vs SA-W LIVE: National Anthems done
India and South Africa cricketers sang the national anthem and now the time for cricket action. Big match, this is a final of the tri series. South Africa players spread across the field while India openers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues make way to the centre.
IND-W vs SA-W T20: Check Playing 11s
Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
India women vs South Africa women LIVE: India win toss
Toss news has come from Buffalo Park in East London. After winning toss, India have opted to bat first. Playing 11 coming up next.
IND-W vs SA-W Tri-series Final LIVE Updates: India's Probable Playing 11
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, T Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus (C), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, S Jafta, N de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, N Mlaba, T Sekhukhune
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, D Vaidya, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
IND-W vs SA-W T20 Final: Dream 11 Prediction
Many stars like Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Deepti, Laura Wolvaardt taking part in the final of the Tri-series and fans could be confused who to pick and who to exclude from the Dream 11 team. Why not check our Dream11 prediction.
IND-W vs SA-W Tri-series Final LIVE Updates: India's road to final
Match 1: India beat South Africa by 27 runs
Match 2: India beat West Indies by 56 runs
Match 3: India vs South Africa - Washed out
Match 4: India beat West Indies by 8 wickets
IND-W vs SA-W Tri-series Final LIVE: Big match today
The T20 World Cup is not too far and both sides will be looking to finish the tri-series on a high today and enter the showpiece event on back of happy win. From Indian point of view, they have played good cricket so far. There are some small areas that needs some fixing, including the top order runs. The top order needs to be far more consistent and hopefully, Indian batters will display that performance in the big match today.
More Stories