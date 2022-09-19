SA20 League 2023 Player List Auction LIVE Updates: 316 players to go under the hammer in Cape Town

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of SA 20 League 2023 auction. A total of 316 cricketers from 14 different countries will go under the hammer at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday (September 19). The dates for SA20 league is not out yet. But the tournament will be held in January-February window of 2023. The tournament will be held across six cities which have franchises: Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Paarl, Pretoria and Gqeberha. A total of six franchises named - Durban's Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are part of the South Africa 20 League.

Each team has to manage their purses carefully and if needs be, the league steps in to tell them that they cannot sign a player as they would be at risk of not being able to fill their squads.



The six franchise teams have a R34 million-rand (More than Rs 15 crore) salary budget to complete their squads of 17.