SA20 League 2023 Player Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch South Africa T20 league auction LIVE in India

England international and star T20 bowler, Tymal Mills, is hoping to make a mark on the SA20 2023 competition in January next year and is looking forward to the inaugural player auction on Monday (September 19). More than 315 players from 14 countries will go under the hammer at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on September 19, with the six franchise teams having a 34 million-rand salary budget to complete their squads of 17.

They will go head-to-head to bid for local and international T20 talent on their multi-million-dollar shopping spree. “It’s exciting to have the first auction of the SA20, I can’t wait to watch and hopefully I get picked up by a team,” said left-arm pace bowler Mills on Saturday.

“Auctions are always events I look forward to; the anticipation and nerves of waiting to go to a team and not knowing where you are going to go. I have never played in South Africa professionally before and whatever the case may be, I would be excited to get out there in January to experience the SA20,” added Mills, who has played 13 T20Is for England and a total of 172 T20 matches.

The SA20 features a host of South Africa coaches with local experience and knowledge, which opens opportunities for local players to be snapped up for a big prize tag. Lance Klusener, Adrian Birrell and JP Duminy bring their South African expertise as they strategise for Durban’s Super Giants, Eastern Cape Sunrisers, and the Paarl Royals respectively.

SA20 2023 Player Auction: The Teams

There will be six teams in SA20 2023 – Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape – based out of Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Paarl, Pretoria, and Gqeberha, in that order. These teams are owned by the current IPL team owners of Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SA20 2023 Player Auction: Cricketers already signed up

The teams have signed up 23 cricketers. Durban have Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, and Reece Topley; Joburg have Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, and Romario Shepherd; Cape Town have Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran; Paarl have David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, and Obed McCoy; Pretoria have Anrich Nortje and Miguel Pretorius; and Eastern Cape have Aiden Markram and Ottniel Baartman.

SA20 2023 Player auction: Squad sizes and purses

Every team has a total purse of $2 million, and can sign up at most ten South Africans and seven overseas cricketers. However, they have used up parts of both caps in the SA20 2023 auction. For every match, they have to pick a minimum of seven South African cricketers.

SA20 2023 Player Auction: Most expensive picks

At ZAR 1.75 million (about $101,000), Jayden Seales and Odean Smith are the most expensive players for the SA20 2022/23 auction. Slightly below them, at ZAR 1.7 million (about $98,000) are Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Jimmy Neesham, and Chamika Karunaratne.

The third bracket of ZAR 850,000 (about $49,000) comprises 52 players. These include 11 South Africans – Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Keegan Petersen, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Dean Elgar.

Other notable names include Unmukt Chand, former Indian captain and currently a USA cricketer; Khaled Ahmed of Bangladesh; and Ben Dunk and Jerome Chinia of Australia.

When is SA20 T20 League 2023 Player Auction taking place?

The SA20 T20 League 2023 Player Auction is taking place on Monday (September 19).

What time will SA20 T20 League 2023 Player Auction start?

The SA20 T20 League 2023 Player Auction will start at 530pm IST.

How can I watch Live streaming of SA20 T20 League 2023 Player Auction in India?

SA20 T20 League 2023 Player Auction live streaming will be available on SA20 YouTube channel as well as JioTV and Viacom18’s all platform including VOOT website and app.