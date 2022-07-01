SL W vs IND W 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India lose half of their side in chase
India Women cricket team will take on Sri Lanka Women cricket in the first of three ODI at Pallekele on Friday (July 1). Check all LIVE score and updates from IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI here.
Harmanpreet Kaur, who begins her reign as a full-time skipper of the Indian women’s team with the ODI series against Sri Lanka, is seeking drastic improvement in fitness and fielding from her teammates. Kaur, who was already leading the Indian T20 side, was handed the ODI captaincy after veteran Mithali Raj retired from international cricket earlier this month. The three-match series beginning in Pallekele on Friday (July 1) is her first assignment as ODI captain.
“I have set some goals for us. Fitness is very important for a player. Skills wise we have coaches but I want to set an example where the players can see me and get motivated to become fit,” Kaur said on eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka.
“Fitness and fielding are two things I want my team to improve. If these two aspects are covered then you are the best side,” Harmanpreet, who is among the fitter players in the Indian team, said.
Having led India in T20s for a while, the 33-year-old said she is enjoying her captaincy stint and feels no additional pressure now that she has become a full-time skipper.
Check LIVE score and updates from SL-W vs IND-W 1st ODI here.
Harman and Harleen steady India!
India go past 100 run. Harmanpreet and Harleen have steadied the ship for Indians. They should get the job done by the 30th over if they go with the same flow.
INDW 105/3 (22.1)
India Women need 67 runs
India's 50 comes up
Team India's 50 has come up. India move along to 55/2 with Shafali Verma on 34 and Harmanpreet Kaur on 13 in 14 overs.
Shafali hits first SIX!
Shafali Verma hits second six of the innings to move along to 26. India are 46/2 in 11 over with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur unbeaten on 16.
India lose 2nd wicket
Oshadi Ranasinghe gets her 2nd wicket, Yastika Bhatia departs for 1. India are 17/2 in 4 overs.
That's the end of Shafali Verma!
Inoka Ranaweera grabs her first wicket, gets rid of Shafali Verma who departs after scoring 35 off 40. Out stumped. India lose their third wicket. In the middle now are Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol.
INDW 64/3 (16.1)
India Women need 108 runs
Big blow for India!
Mandhana is gone, in just the second over of the chase. Ranasinghe with the wicket. Just 4 runs for Mandhana today and this is a big blow for India. Yastika Bhatia in at No 3.
INDW 12/1 (3)
India Women need 160 runs
SL bowled out for 171!
India need to chase down 172 to win the first ODI. Deepti Sharma and Renuka Sing pick 3 wickets each. Dismal batting show by Sri Lankans, they would want their bowlers to step up.
Nilakshi de Silva top scored with 43 that included 4 boundaries.
Chase coming up soon.
Sri Lanka 8 down!
Another wicket for Renuka Singh as she dismisses Ranasinghe for just 8. Sri Lanka lose their 8th wicket. Inoka Ranaweera and Rashmi de Silva in the middle now.
SLW 152/8 (43.5)
SL lose their 6th wicket!
Sanjeewani is gone, Gayakwad with the wicket. Sri Lanka are now 6 down. Nilakshi de Silva is in 40s and Oshadi Ranasinghe joins her in the middle.
SLW 138/6 (39.5)
Anushka , Nilakshi steady SL innings!
A nice, little stand has come up between Anushka and Nilakshi for the 6th wicket. India still on top with half of the Sri Lanka side back to the hut. Pace and spin from two ends as Meghna and Rajeshwari bowl in tandem.
SLW 116/5 (34.3)
Sri Lanka 100 comes up
Sri Lanka move along past 100 in 30 overs. Nilakshi de Silva is on 23 off 31 balls as Sri Lanka are 107/5 in 30 overs.
Pooja Vastrakar strikes!
Sri Lanka lose their 5th wicket, Harshitha Samarawickrama is caught plumb in front by Indian pacer Pooja Vastrakar. Sri Lanka are 84/5 in 23 overs.
GONE! Sri Lanka lose fourth wicket
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur dismissed Kavisha Dilhari for a duck as Shafali Verma picks a smart catch. Sri Lanka are 65/4 in 19th over.
Sri Lanka lose third wicket
Deepti Sharma strikes again, traps Sri Lanka opener Hasini Perera in front for 37. Sri Lanka are 63/3 in 18 overs.
Sri Lanka fifty is up
Sri Lanka have moved along to 60/2 after 15 overs. Opener Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama on 15.
Sri Lanka lose 2nd wicket
Hosts SL are two down now with Hansima Karunaratne dismissed for a 11-ball duck by Deepti Sharma in her first over. Sri Lanka are 29/2 in 5 overs.
Huge wicket for India
Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu is dismissed for 2. Renuka Singh induces an edge and keeper Yastika Bhatia completes the catch. Sri Lanka are 13/1 in 3 overs.
Renuka Singh concedes a couple of fours
Sri Lanka off to a flying start as Hasini Perera hammers a couple of boundaries off Renuka Singh. Sri Lanka are 8/0 after the first over.
Playing XIs of both sides
Here are the Playing XI of 1st ODI...
Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia(w), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh
Sri Lanka win the toss
Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu has won the toss and Team India will bowl first.
When and Where to Watch 1st ODI
You can check out Livestream details of SL-W vs IND-W 1st ODI in Pallekele here.
Hello and Welcome to our coverage of SL-W vs IND-W 1st ODI LIVE from Pallekele
