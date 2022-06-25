NewsCricket
SRI LANKA WOMEN VS INDIA WOMEN 2022

SL-W vs IND-W 2nd T20 Highlights: Indian women's team beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

Follow the Live score and updates of Sri Lanka W vs India W 2nd T20I being played at Dambulla on Saturday.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

Eyeing a series-clinching victory, the Indian women’s cricket team would expect a better showing from its top-order when it takes on Sri Lanka in the second T20 International, in Dambulla on Saturday (June 25). The Indians made a positive start to the limited-overs tour of the Island nation with a 34-run win in the series-opener on Thursday.

25 June 2022
17:08 PM
17:01 PM

Harmanpreet Kaur keeps calm as India take 2-0 lead in series

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur guided her side to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Saturday. Deepti Sharma took two wickets while opening batter Smriti Mandhana was the top scorer for her side with 39 runs to her name. Kaur scored 31 runs in 32 balls. 

16:37 PM

All eyes on Harmanpreet Kaur India lose 5th wicket

Wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia departs as India lose 5th wicket while chasing 126. India captain Kaur is still there. India will want her to seal the game. 

 

16:29 PM

SL bounce back 

Another wicket for the host. Jemimah Rodrigues departs for three as India lose its fourth wicket. Three quick wickets for Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet needs to take her side home. 

15:53 PM

IND 2 DOWN

Meghana stumped by Sanjeewani bowled by Ranaweera. The batter tries to step and take the advantage of the powerplay, but is out foxed by the bowler and the wicket-keeper as India lose their second wicket in 6 overs.

INDW- 52/2 (6 Overs), Smriti 14 (14) & Harmanpreet 4 (2)

15:35 PM

IND off to a FLYING START

India women are off to a flying start with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Sri Lanka women are looking clueless as the Indian batters take the charge to them early in the chase.

INDW- 15/0 (2 Overs), Shafali 6 (5) & Smriti 9 (7)

15:18 PM

SLW- 125/7 (20 Overs)

Sri Lanka women finish at 125 runs after 20 overs as the Women in Blue display some brilliant bowling performances. Openers Gunaratne 45 (50) and Athapaththu 43 (41) got Sri Lanka to a good start but the middle order bundled out infront of a good Indian bowling side.

15:01 PM

Mandhana dismissed for 39

Smirti Mandhana missed out on a well-dersved fifty as Inoka Ranaweera gets the third wicket for Sri Lanka. Mandhana walks down the pitch and yorks herself. Great work by Anushka Sanjeewani behind the stumps. 

14:16 PM

Sri Lanka on Top

Harmanpreet Kaur has used as many as six bowlers in the innings but all of them have failed to get the breakthrough. Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu are storming towards fifty. 

14:05 PM

Quiet start for Sri Lanka 

Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma keep Sri Lankan openers quiet as Vishmi Gunaratne scored 16 in 18 balls with the help of three boundaries while Chamari Athapaththu is yet to get her first runs after playing two balls. 

13:54 PM

Here we go!

Vishmi Gunaratne and Athapaththu will kick start Sri Lanka's innings while Renuka Singh will open the bowling for India.

13:42 PM

Playing XI

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Simran Bahadur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

13:41 PM
13:29 PM

Sri Lanka opt to bat first

Sri Lankan women's team's captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bat first against Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian women's team in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Saturday. 

13:26 PM
13:25 PM

SL-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

13:24 PM

SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harshita Samarawickrama

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Kavisha Dilhari, Chamari Athapaththu, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

13:22 PM

SL-W vs IND-W 2nd T20 LIVE Streaming Details 

The India women vs Sri Lanka women 2nd T20 match will be streamed live on Fancode and 27Sports website. There is no telecast on TV for this series. 

 

13:14 PM

Full Squads

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Rashmi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Meghna Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Simran Bahadur

13:12 PM

Hello and welcome to our live blog for Sri Lanka W vs India W 2nd T20I from Dambulla. Stay tuned for latest match updates. 

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2022

