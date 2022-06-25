SL-W vs IND-W 2nd T20 Highlights: Indian women's team beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Follow the Live score and updates of Sri Lanka W vs India W 2nd T20I being played at Dambulla on Saturday.
Eyeing a series-clinching victory, the Indian women’s cricket team would expect a better showing from its top-order when it takes on Sri Lanka in the second T20 International, in Dambulla on Saturday (June 25). The Indians made a positive start to the limited-overs tour of the Island nation with a 34-run win in the series-opener on Thursday.
2ND WT20I. India Women Won by 5 Wicket(s)
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 25, 2022
Harmanpreet Kaur keeps calm as India take 2-0 lead in series
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur guided her side to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Saturday. Deepti Sharma took two wickets while opening batter Smriti Mandhana was the top scorer for her side with 39 runs to her name. Kaur scored 31 runs in 32 balls.
All eyes on Harmanpreet Kaur India lose 5th wicket
Wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia departs as India lose 5th wicket while chasing 126. India captain Kaur is still there. India will want her to seal the game.
SL bounce back
Another wicket for the host. Jemimah Rodrigues departs for three as India lose its fourth wicket. Three quick wickets for Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet needs to take her side home.
IND 2 DOWN
Meghana stumped by Sanjeewani bowled by Ranaweera. The batter tries to step and take the advantage of the powerplay, but is out foxed by the bowler and the wicket-keeper as India lose their second wicket in 6 overs.
INDW- 52/2 (6 Overs), Smriti 14 (14) & Harmanpreet 4 (2)
IND off to a FLYING START
India women are off to a flying start with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Sri Lanka women are looking clueless as the Indian batters take the charge to them early in the chase.
INDW- 15/0 (2 Overs), Shafali 6 (5) & Smriti 9 (7)
SLW- 125/7 (20 Overs)
Sri Lanka women finish at 125 runs after 20 overs as the Women in Blue display some brilliant bowling performances. Openers Gunaratne 45 (50) and Athapaththu 43 (41) got Sri Lanka to a good start but the middle order bundled out infront of a good Indian bowling side.
Mandhana dismissed for 39
Smirti Mandhana missed out on a well-dersved fifty as Inoka Ranaweera gets the third wicket for Sri Lanka. Mandhana walks down the pitch and yorks herself. Great work by Anushka Sanjeewani behind the stumps.
Sri Lanka on Top
Harmanpreet Kaur has used as many as six bowlers in the innings but all of them have failed to get the breakthrough. Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu are storming towards fifty.
Quiet start for Sri Lanka
Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma keep Sri Lankan openers quiet as Vishmi Gunaratne scored 16 in 18 balls with the help of three boundaries while Chamari Athapaththu is yet to get her first runs after playing two balls.
Here we go!
Vishmi Gunaratne and Athapaththu will kick start Sri Lanka's innings while Renuka Singh will open the bowling for India.
Playing XI
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Simran Bahadur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav
Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani
Toss Update
Sri Lanka have elected to bat against #TeamIndia in the second #SLvIND T20I.
Follow the match https://t.co/DnX2B3TxEv pic.twitter.com/Lee74IpmCA
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 25, 2022
Sri Lanka opt to bat first
Sri Lankan women's team's captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bat first against Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian women's team in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Saturday.
Huddle Talk #TeamIndia | #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/k0Rmrdp0D9
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 25, 2022
SL-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XI
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harshita Samarawickrama
All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Kavisha Dilhari, Chamari Athapaththu, Pooja Vastrakar
Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe
Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur
Vice-Captain: Chamari Athapaththu
SL-W vs IND-W 2nd T20 LIVE Streaming Details
The India women vs Sri Lanka women 2nd T20 match will be streamed live on Fancode and 27Sports website. There is no telecast on TV for this series.
Full Squads
Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Rashmi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Meghna Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Simran Bahadur
Hello and welcome to our live blog for Sri Lanka W vs India W 2nd T20I from Dambulla. Stay tuned for latest match updates.
