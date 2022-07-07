A confident India will look to complete the formalities and assert their supremacy by completing a whitewash of Sri Lanka in the third and final women’s ODI in Pallekele on Thursday (July 7). Playing ODI cricket for the first time since the talismanic Mithali Raj retired from the game, the Indian team won the opening two games in contrasting fashion to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The visitors had bagged the preceding T20I series 2-1.

Chasing similar targets, India looked much more confident in the second ODI as they galloped to 10-wicket win on Monday. India controlled all aspects of the game. It was the kind of dominant display expected out of Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops through out the tour of the island nation.

After an underwhelming tour by their standards, star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Verma finally joined the party with unbeaten half centuries. The duo, that had struggled to build a decent partnership and provide electrifying starts in the first ODI and the T20 series, would be keen for an encore in the final game.

#TeamIndia all set to take on Sri Lanka in the final #SLvIND ODI pic.twitter.com/HNsQsGojTk — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 7, 2022

New full-time skipper Harmanpreet has been India’s most consistent player this series. The all-rounder has shone with the bat, her innings often turning out to be the difference between the two sides. While, Indian spinners were ruling the roost on the slow tracks in the T20s, the ODI series has belonged to pacer Renuka Singh, who has picked seven wickets in the two 50-over matches, including a career best 4/28.

