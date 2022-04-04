SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Highlights: Lucknow won by 12 runs

4 April 2022, 23:11 PM
Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad lose against the Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs as they failed to chase the target of 170 runs. KL Rahul played an astonishing innings of 68 off just 50 balls, his team were in trouble when they lost quick 3 wickets. But with the partnership of Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul LSG got to a competitive total.
SRH- 157/9 (20 Overs)
4 April 2022, 22:59 PM
Avesh Khan gets TWO-IN-TWO!
Sunrisers Hyderabad on a roll as Avesh Khan gets rid of Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Saman. SRH need 27 runs in 14 balls as momentum shifts towards Lucknow Super Giants.
SRH- 143/5 (17.5 Overs), Sundar 16 (11)
4 April 2022, 22:37 PM
SRH need 50 runs in 5 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 50 runs in 5 overs, Washington Sundar and Nicholas Pooran in the middle for SRH as Lucknow Super Giants try to defend their total with Jason Holder and Ravi Bishnoi.
SRH- 120/4 (15 Overs), Pooran 21 (16) & Sundar 7 (5)
4 April 2022, 22:24 PM
OUT!
Krunal Pandya gets Rahul Tripathi for 44 (30) caught by Ravi Bishnoi. Well played by the right-hander kept his team in contest with constant boundaries.
SRH- 96/4 (13.1 Overs), Pooran 3 (9)
4 April 2022, 22:10 PM
OUT!
Aiden Makram GONE for 12 (14) caught by KL Rahul bowled by Krunal Pandya. Makram trying to aerial but finds the fielder at covers. Nicholas Pooran comes in at number 5.
SRH- 82/3 (10.1 Overs), Tripathi 35 (21) & Pooran 0 (0)
4 April 2022, 22:01 PM
GAME ON!
Sunrisers Hyderabad staying in the contest with Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Makram in the middle taking charge of the innnings. Andre Tye and Ravi Bishnoi into the attack for LSG.
SRH- 66/2 (8 Overs), Makram 7 (7) & Tripathi 24 (15)
4 April 2022, 21:58 PM
Avesh Khan STRIKES AGAIN!
Sunrisers Hyderabad lose both their openers in the power-play as Avesh Khan gets another wicket of Abhishek Sharma. Brilliant catch by Manish Pandey.
SRH- 40/2 (6 Overs), Makram 1 (2) & Tripathi 6 (9)
4 April 2022, 21:37 PM
OUT!
Williamson GONE! Caught by Andrew Tye Bowled by Avesh Khan. Skipper departs for 16 (16) as he was trying to scoop it over short fine-leg but the delivery from Avesh Khan was too outside the off-stump and Williamson was trapped.
SRH- 28/1 (3.4 Overs), Rahul Tripathi 3 (1) & Abhishek 8 (5)
4 April 2022, 21:20 PM
SRH begin chase
Sunrisers Hyderabad begin chase of 170 runs with skipper Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma opening the batting. Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya attack the stumps for Lucknow.
SRH- 8/0 (1.2 Overs), Kane 2 (6) & Abhishek 6 (3)
4 April 2022, 21:10 PM
LSG- 169/6 (20 Overs)
Lucknow Super Giants finish at 169 runs after 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad took charge early in the LSG innings with 3 quick wickets but it was KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda who got LSG back into the contest. Ayush Badoni also contributed with a quick 19 runs in just 12 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad have a difficult task ahead as the pitch is in favour of the bowlers.
4 April 2022, 21:04 PM
KL Rahul GONE!
KL Rahul LBW Natarajan. Well played by the LSG skipper, in the end he was trying to attack but gets beaten by the slower one from Natarajan.
LSG- 150/5 (18.3 Overs), Ayush Badoni 11 (7) & Krunal Pandya 6 (2)
4 April 2022, 20:49 PM
KL Rahul completes FIFTY
LSG skipper KL Rahul completes his fifty in 40 balls. Brilliant innings from the right-hander as his team were in trouble and he saw his team losing all the four wickets from the other end. Youngster Ayush Badoni joins him after the departure of Deepak Hooda.
LSG- 120/4 (16 Overs), KL Rahul 50 (40) & Badoni 5 (4)
4 April 2022, 20:42 PM
Hooda OUT after hitting FIFTY
Deepak Hooda gets out after completing his half-century in just 31 balls. Romario Shepherd breaks the deadlock for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they were desperate to break the partnership. Hooda walked in a pressure situation where his team were suffering with losing 3 early wickets. Deepak Hooda played a good innings from the other end with his skipper KL Rahul.
LSG- 114/4 (15.1 Overs), KL Rahul 49 (39)
4 April 2022, 20:34 PM
LSG- 108/3 (14 Overs)
Lucknow Super Giants recover brilliantly from the early blows they suffered as the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack get punished by the LSG skipper Rahul and Deepak Hooda, with both batters closing in on their fifty.
KL Rahul 47 (36) & Hooda 48 (29)
4 April 2022, 20:22 PM
Kumar into the attack
Bhuvnesh Kumar back into the attack for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they look to break the partnership between Rahul and Hooda. LSG batters looking to push the paddle now as they eye a challenging total.
LSG- 85/3 (12 Overs) KL Rahul 42 (33) & Hooda 33 (24)
4 April 2022, 20:16 PM
BIG OVER!
Lucknow Super Giants get back into the game with a big over from Umran Malik as he gets creamed for 3 boundaries and a six. 20 runs from that over as KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda get the LSG runrate going.
LSG- 68/3 (10 Overs), KL Rahul 35 (26) & Hooda 20 (15)
4 April 2022, 20:02 PM
LSG try to recover
Lucknow Super Giants try to recover after 3 early blows inside power-play. Sunrisers Hyderabad at the moment trying to make it tough for the LSG skipper and Deepak Hooda in the middle.
LSG- 43/3 (8 Overs), KL Rahul 25 (21) & Hooda 5 (8)
4 April 2022, 19:53 PM
SHEPHERD STRIKES!
Manish Pandey goes for 11 (10), Romario Shepherd STRIKES! Caught by Bhuveshwar Kumar. Manish Pandey trying to play it hard and miscues it badly for an easy catch.
LSG- 27/3 (5 Overs), KL Rahul 14 (10) & Deepak Hooda 0 (1)
4 April 2022, 19:42 PM
GONE!
Evin Lewis LBW Washington Sundar. Lewis goes for 1 (5). It was the third time Evin Lewis tried to sweep Sundar but failed he again to connect and this time the umpire gives him out.
LSG- 17/2 (4 Overs), KL Rahul 14 (10) & Manish Pandey 1 (5)
4 April 2022, 19:32 PM
OUT!
Quinton De Kock GONE! Washington Sundar strikes! caught by Kane Williamson. Lucknow Super Giants loose a big wicket of De Kock in just 10 balls. De Kock tried to play it towards covers but misstimed it badly for an easy catch to Williamson.
LSG- 8/1 (1.4 Overs), KL Rahul 7 (6)
4 April 2022, 19:29 PM
HERE WE GO!
Lucknow Super Giants start the innings with skipper KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock. Right-arm medium bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar attacks the stumps for Sunriser Hyderabad.
4 April 2022, 19:03 PM
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
4 April 2022, 18:58 PM
TOSS
SRH won the toss and they opted to bowl first against LSG.