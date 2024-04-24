SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins vs Faf du Plessis
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (SRH vs RCB LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RCB have 1 win in 8 games.
LIVE Score SRH vs RCB In IPL 2024: In the IPL 2024 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH, riding high with four consecutive wins, are in a dominant position, while RCB, despite their recent loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, are still mathematically in contention for playoffs. The previous encounter between SRH and RCB in Bengaluru was a high-scoring spectacle, with SRH setting an IPL record with 287/3 before RCB managed 262/7. SRH holds the upper hand historically, winning 13 out of their 23 clashes in the IPL. The match is set to take place in Hyderabad, a venue known for high-scoring encounters, promising an exciting contest for fans.
SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 LIVE: Full Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen