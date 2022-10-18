NewsCricket
Sri Lanka vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup, Group A LIVE Score and Updates: SL finish at 152/8 as Karthik Meiyappan takes hat-trick

SL vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Scorecard:

Sri Lanka vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup, Group A LIVE Score and Updates: SL finish at 152/8 as Karthik Meiyappan takes hat-trick
Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group A campaign started with a disappointing defeat against Namibia in the tournament’s opener – a result that leaves no room for error for the Asia Cup 2022 Champions. The margin of the 55-run loss against the African side, and its impact on Sri Lanka’s net run rate, means that Dasun Shanaka’s side will have to push for a big win against United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (October 18). Two victories from this point doesn’t guarantee a place in the Super 12 stage, and it could all come down to NRR.

A stunned Shanaka responded after the defeat: "We didn't execute our plans well. I think we went for the yorkers and we didn't execute with low full tosses and half volleys. I think that's where it went wrong. I think if they had stuck to that hard length, wicket-to-wicket, like the Namibian bowlers did really well, it should have been different.”

Opponents UAE will have prepared for a stern test against the Lankan spinners, who will have a big part to play in the contest. It is a must win game for Sri Lanka if they want to even hope for qualification.

18 October 2022
15:22 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Karthik Meiyappa

'Chennai born' Karthik Meiyappan becomes 1st bowler to take hat-trick in T20 WC 2022, all about him HERE

15:12 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: SL finish at 152/8

Sri Lanka finish at 152/8 after 20 overs as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) display a brilliant bowling performance in the middle overs. Karthik Meiyappan became the first bowler in T20 World Cup 2022 to take hat-trick.

SL - 151/8 (20 Overs), Top scorer: Nissanka 74 (60), de Silva 33 (21)

14:51 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Karthik Meiyappan takes hat-trick

Dasun Shanaka bowled in by Karthik Meiyappan, Asalanka caught behind by Aravind and  Rajapaksa was caught by Basil Hameed. UAE leg-spinner turns the table on Sri Lanka in one blink of an eye.

SL - 120/5 (15.2 Overs), Nissanka 52 (47)

14:30 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Nissanka completes fifty

Pathum Nissanka hits a brilliant fifty for Sri Lanka as they look to putup a big total against the UAE side. Bhanuka Rajapaksa 5 (7) on the other end is gone now as he's caught by Basil bowled by Meiyappan.

SL - 117/3 (14.3 Overs), Nissanka 51 (46)

14:30 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Big mix-up!

Dhananjaya de Silva 33 (21) runout by Waseem/Afzal Khan. A big blunder by the Sri Lanka batters, Nissanka didn't move but de Silva kept on running. Bhanuka Rajapaksa comes in at number 4 now.

SL - 95/2 (12 Overs), Nissanka 42 (37) & Rajapaksa 1 (1)

14:22 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Equation after 10 overs

Sri Lanka are 84/1 after 10 overs with both Dhananjaya de Silva and Pathum Nissanka comfortable at the crease. UAE need to find a wicket now else it can get out their hands if these two get going with Rajapaksa still waiting to bite.

SL - 84/1 (10 Overs), de Silva 27 (18) & Nissanka 38 (29)

13:58 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Sri Lanka steady

Sri Lanka are looking steady at the moment with Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva in the middle. UAE in desperate need of a wicket as the Sri Lankan batters are looking to save wickets for the end and then push the runrate paddle.

SL - 70/1 (8.2 Overs), Nissanka 37 (25) & Dhananjaya 15 (14)

13:57 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Kusal Mendis GONE!

Kusal Mendis 18 (13) LBW by Aryan Lakra. UAE finally break the deadlock as Mendis is plumbed! He does not even look at his non-striker partner to ask for DRS as he knew he was straight infront of the wicket.

SL - 47/1 (5 Overs), de Silva 4 (1) & Nissanka 23 (15)

13:48 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Sri Lanka mean business

Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka mean business today as they gather runs inside the 3 overs. Brilliant and smart batting from both the openers, Kashif Daud back into the attack.

SL - 28/0 (3 Overs), Nissanka 12 (8) & Mendis 15 (10)

13:30 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: SL start steady

Sri Lanka off to a steady start in their clash against the UAE in match no. 6 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka in the middle as Junaid Siddique attacks the stumps,

SL - 5/0 (1 Over), Mendis 3 (4) & Nissanka 1 (2)

13:30 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Malinga was not happy

'A bit rusty', said Lasith Malinga after Sri Lanka's loss against Namibia. It was a BIG upset in T20 World Cup for Sri Lanka, check reactions.

13:17 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Shanaka on last defeat

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka opens up on the horror defeat in the first clash of their T20 World Cup 2022.

"We Would have bowled first as well. Gunathilaka is injured, Asalanka comes in. We've got a balanced side. It was a bad day at the office - let's forget that. We never underestimate any sides."

13:05 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind(w), Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

13:04 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Toss update!

United Arab Emirates have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka. Dasun Shanaka's side will bat first in this do or die contest.

Playing XI coming up shortly!

12:53 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: livestream details

Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch SL vs UAE match online and on TV? check HERE.

12:48 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Dream11 prediction

SL vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates, check HERE

12:43 PM

SL vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates, match no. 6 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Toss coming up at 1 PM (IST).

(Stay TUNED!)

