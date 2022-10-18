Sri Lanka vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup, Group A LIVE Score and Updates: SL finish at 152/8 as Karthik Meiyappan takes hat-trick

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group A campaign started with a disappointing defeat against Namibia in the tournament’s opener – a result that leaves no room for error for the Asia Cup 2022 Champions. The margin of the 55-run loss against the African side, and its impact on Sri Lanka’s net run rate, means that Dasun Shanaka’s side will have to push for a big win against United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (October 18). Two victories from this point doesn’t guarantee a place in the Super 12 stage, and it could all come down to NRR.

A stunned Shanaka responded after the defeat: "We didn't execute our plans well. I think we went for the yorkers and we didn't execute with low full tosses and half volleys. I think that's where it went wrong. I think if they had stuck to that hard length, wicket-to-wicket, like the Namibian bowlers did really well, it should have been different.”

Opponents UAE will have prepared for a stern test against the Lankan spinners, who will have a big part to play in the contest. It is a must win game for Sri Lanka if they want to even hope for qualification.