'Chennai born' Karthik Meiyappan becomes 1st bowler to take hat-trick in T20 WC 2022, all about him HERE

Karthik Meiyappan dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and the Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka in his hat-trick in the Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 clash

Oct 18, 2022

'Chennai born' Karthik Meiyappan becomes 1st bowler to take hat-trick in T20 WC 2022, all about him HERE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan was born on October 8 in the year 2000. He is currently 22 years of age and plays for the UAE national cricket team. The right-arm legbreak bowler became the first to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup 2022 taking place in Australia. He was bowling in the match against Sri Lanka for UAE in which he dismissed middle-order batters Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and the Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka to register his first hat-trick.

Sri Lanka finished the first innings at 152/8 after 20 overs as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) display a brilliant bowling performance in the middle overs. Karthik Meiyappan became the first bowler in T20 World Cup 2022 to take hat-trick. (More to follow)

