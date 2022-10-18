SL vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 6 in Geelong, 130 PM IST, October 18

Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka team will take on United Arab Emirates in their second Group A match of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Tuesday (October 18). Sri Lanka and UAE have both lost their opening matches to Namibia and the Netherlands respectively.

UAE head coach Robin Singh said he is aware that his team needs to play a ‘solid’ game of cricket to beat Sri Lanka in Tuesday’s must-win Group A match in the first round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 and be in the reckoning to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the tournament. After making 111/8 with the bat in their tournament opener against the Netherlands at Kardinia Park on Sunday, UAE made a gutsy late fightback with the ball, thanks to pacer Junaid Siddique’s 3/24. But that wasn`t sufficient for the UAE to avoid a three-wicket loss with a ball to spare.

“Any opposition that we play, you will try to attack their weaknesses. At the end of the day, it’s not just about them losing the game. I think for us it’s about us going and playing a really good game of cricket. We have to play a solid game of cricket to beat Sri Lanka.

“They’re a top side who just won (the) Asia Cup. But saying that they’re in a situation where probably they’re expected to win, in our case we are expected to go out there and give them a fight, but for us it’s about winning as well,” said Singh in the pre-match press conference.

Singh further pointed out that Sri Lanka losing by 55 runs to Namibia in the T20 World Cup opener showed that the current Asia Cup champions can be defeated, something which can be an added motivation for the UAE to raise their level of cricket on Tuesday.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6

Venue: Kardinia Park, Geelong

Date & Time: October 18 at 130 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Mahesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Liyanagamage

UAE: CP Rizwan (c), Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, V Aravind, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique