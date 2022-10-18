Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch SL vs UAE match online and on TV?

Sri Lanka’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group A campaign started with a humbling against Namibia in the tournament’s opener – a result that leaves no room for error for the Asia Cup 2022 Champions. The margin of the 55-run loss against the African side, and its impact on Sri Lanka’s net run rate, means that Dasun Shanaka’s side will have to push for a big win against United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (October 18). Two victories from this point doesn’t guarantee a place in the Super 12 stage, and it could all come down to NRR.

A stunned Shanaka responded after the defeat: "We didn't execute our plans well. I think we went for the yorkers and we didn't execute with low full tosses and half volleys. I think that's where it went wrong. I think if they had stuck to that hard length, wicket-to-wicket, like the Namibian bowlers did really well, it should have been different.”

"Whenever I go to the ground I act like a person who carries the whole nation on my shoulders."



Skipper Dasun Shanaka is ready to lead Sri Lanka's #T20WorldCup fightback _https://t.co/RF8dSth5tp — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 18, 2022

Opponents UAE will have prepared for a stern test against the Lankan spinners, who will have a big part to play in the contest.

Match Details

When will Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 take place?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 will be played on Tuesday, October 18.

Where will Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 take place?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 will be played in Geelong.

What time will Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 begin?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 live on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 live streaming in India?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 6 Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Mahesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Liyanagamage

UAE: CP Rizwan (c), Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, V Aravind, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique