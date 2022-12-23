LIVE Updates | Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: Who will be next captain?

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the champions of the 2016 edition, are one of the most underrated teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hyderabad won the second edition of the cash-rich league back in 2009 but then it was called the Deccan Chargers. Since they became the Sunrisers, they have qualified for the playoffs numerous times.

First with Shikhar Dhawan, then with David Warner and after that with Kane Williamson as their leader. However, ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, New Zealand captain and SRH have parted ways. This leaves SRH team management with the big issue of picking up at least one player who can captain the side.

SRH team management retained most of their bowling attack with a few key players like Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen. They have the biggest purse going into the IPL 2023 auction and thus they are expected to win many bidding wars.

SRH need to do a lot of buying this year as they need a captain and opening batsman. Mayank Agarwal can be the answer to both their questions. They also need some strength in the batting order they would love to add someone like Cameron Green who can bowl in the powerplay and open the batting as well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Players Released: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod.

Purse remaining: Rs 42.25 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4