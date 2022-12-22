topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

IPL 2023 mini auction: Check full list of players of former IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) featuring the likes of Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 08:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Sunrisers Hyderabad had a season to forget in IPL 2022, failing to make the playoff stages. That's why the management has decided to go back to the drawing board ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction. SRH chose not to retain their skipper Kane Williamson ahead of the auction and will be in hunt for their new captain at the auction as well.

SRH have chosen to retain the likes young Indian tearaway Umran Malik and the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar apart from quality South Africa T20 batter Aiden Markram. The side also features young talented cricketers like Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips and Washington Sundar - who is a handful with both bat and ball. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Country Player Name Age Role Auction Price IPL Team 2022
South Africa Aiden Markram 28 years Batsman INR 2.60 Crores(R) SRH
India Rahul Tripathi 31 years Batsman INR 8.50 Crores(R) SRH
New Zealand Glenn Phillips (wk) 26 years WK-Batsman INR 1.50 Crores(R) SRH
India Umran Malik 23 years Bowler INR 4Cr(R) SRH
Afghanistan Fazal Haq Farooqi 22 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs(R) SRH
India Kartik Tyagi 22 years Bowler INR 4 Crores(R) SRH
India T Natarajan 31 years Bowler INR 4 Crores(R) SRH
India Bhuvneshwar Kumar 32 years Bowler INR 4.20 Crores(R) SRH
India Abdul Samad 21 years All-rounder INR 4Cr(R) SRH
South Africa Marco Jansen 22 years All-rounder INR 4.20 Crores(R) SRH
India Abhishek Sharma 22 years All-rounder INR 6.50 Crores(R) SRH
India Washington Sundar 23 years All-rounder INR 8.75 Crores(R) SRH
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

 

Live Tv

IPL 2023IPL 2023 mini auctionIndian Premier League 2023IPL 2023 auctionSunrisers HyderabadSRHUmran MalikBhuvneshwar Kumar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith