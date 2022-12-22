Former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Sunrisers Hyderabad had a season to forget in IPL 2022, failing to make the playoff stages. That's why the management has decided to go back to the drawing board ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction. SRH chose not to retain their skipper Kane Williamson ahead of the auction and will be in hunt for their new captain at the auction as well.

SRH have chosen to retain the likes young Indian tearaway Umran Malik and the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar apart from quality South Africa T20 batter Aiden Markram. The side also features young talented cricketers like Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips and Washington Sundar - who is a handful with both bat and ball.

Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) Full Players List in IPL 2023: