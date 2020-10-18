हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 35: SunRisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

The two sides will look to get their campaigns back on track after both lost consecutive games respectively 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 18, 2020 - 15:16
Comments |
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 35 of IPL 2020 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders that is all set to begin shortly (October 18) from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

We are beyond the halfway mark in IPL 2020 and the teams have no time left now but to come out all guns blazing in every single game henceforth.

Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the fourth position in the points table with 8 points while SunRisers Hyderabad sit at the sixth spot, having racked up 6 points. 

Both sides have failed to catch the eye so far in the tournament and have looked dismal at times against strong oppositions.

They both have failed to justify their pre-tournament tag as contenders in this edition. 

The two sides have had similar runs so far with their recent forms a serious cause for worry. 

SRH and KKR have lost three of their past five games respectively and are coming into the game on the back of some dismal performances. 

KKR caught everyone by surprise, right on the eve of their last game, when it was announced that Eoin Morgan will be taking over the captaincy from Dinesh Karthik. 

The move though didn’t pay off as KKR were beaten comprehensively by Mumbai Indians. The form of their big-stars like Andre Russell , Karthik ,Cummins amongst others has flattered to deceive so far. 

SRH have really missed a power-hitter in their ranks with their side failing to launch the big hits in the death while their bowling is still doing a fine job.  They have lost their last two games on the trot and would look to give their all in the remaining games if they want any stake in the playoffs

Here are the live updates

18 October 2020, 15:16 PM

18 October 2020, 15:15 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (capt), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi

Two changes for KKR: Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Chris Green while Lockie Ferguson gets his first cap of the season, replacing Prasidh Krishna

18 October 2020, 15:11 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan

Two changes for SRH: Basil Thampi replaces Khaleel Ahmed while Abdul Samad comes in for Shahbaz Nadeem

18 October 2020, 15:08 PM

18 October 2020, 15:07 PM

SunRisers Hyderabad have won the toss and will bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

