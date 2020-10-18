Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 35: SunRisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

18 October 2020, 15:16 PM
A look at the Playing XI for #SRHvKKR #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/iTpkfTe47T
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
18 October 2020, 15:15 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (capt), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi
Two changes for KKR: Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Chris Green while Lockie Ferguson gets his first cap of the season, replacing Prasidh Krishna
18 October 2020, 15:11 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan
Two changes for SRH: Basil Thampi replaces Khaleel Ahmed while Abdul Samad comes in for Shahbaz Nadeem
18 October 2020, 15:08 PM
#SRH have won the toss and they will bowl first against #KKR.#SRHvKKR #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/zvGyv7oFXs
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
18 October 2020, 15:07 PM
SunRisers Hyderabad have won the toss and will bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders