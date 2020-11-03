SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 56: Live Score Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 56 of IPL 2020 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians that is all set to begin shortly (on Tuesday, November 3) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

This is the final game of IPL 2020 league stage, with the all important Playoffs stage all set to kick-off from Thursday (November 5).

SunRisers Hyderabad currently have 12 points and sit at the fifth position on the points table. KKR occupy the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points but here’s the catch though – SRH have a better net run-rate than KKR and if they beat Mumbai tonight, they will qualify to the IPL 2020 Playoffs. Is SRH lose tonight, they are out and KKR are through. Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the Playoffs stage, being the first team to do so.

Coming back to the match, SunRisers who looked down and out at one stage, sparked their waning campaign with two huge wins. SRH first defeated the Capitals by 88-runs and then in their last outing, they chased RCB’s total of 120 in just 14.1 overs- winning the game by 5 wickets.

The inclusion of the seasoned Wriddhiman Saha into their XI has perhaps been their trump card. Saha, in just his two games, has played a match-winning knock of 87 and followed it up with a gritty 39 against Delhi and Bangalore respectively.

Jason Holder has provided the breakthroughs with the ball and justified his inclusion into the side but his contribution with the bat lower down the order has also pleasantly surprised many.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, won their last game against Delhi Capitals easily – beating them by 9 wickets and are the strongest contenders of this edition by far.

SunRisers Hyderabad, with everything on the line will clash with the defending champions and tournament favorites Mumbai Indians in this final league game of IPL 2020 – it all promises to be an all-out thriller.

Here are the live updates: