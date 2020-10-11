SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 26: Live Score Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 26 of IPL 2020 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals that is all set to begin soon on Sunday (October 11) from the Dubai International Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals have waned away after a strong start to their competition where they had won their opening two matches. They have lost their last four games on the trot which has seen them slip to a lowly seventh position in the points table.

Their batting has especially let them down in these four games with the team scoring 137, 154, 136 and 138 respectively in these four losses. Rajasthan Royals will be desperately looking at the return of star all-rounder Ben Stokes for a turnaround in fortunes.

Stokes can potentially participate and rally the Royals against SRH, after having been in quarantine since the past week but a call on his form and fitness will be taken by the team management on the eve of the game.

SunRisers, meanwhile, sit at the fifth position in the points table after having won three and losing as many games in their six matches so far.

With the matches coming thick and fast, they would be fancying their chances against a side like Royals, who are lacking confidence at the moment.

SunRisers had won some scrappy games but never really looked emphatic in those victories. They had put up some dismal performances so far with the bat so far but finally came good in their last game against Kings XI Punjab where they scored 201 runs. Jonny Bairstow was on fire in their last outing with a frantic knock of 97 from 55 balls.

SunRisers will thus look to start firing on all cylinders in this one to build some much needed momentum for the crucial latter half of the competition.