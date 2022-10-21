NewsCricket
West Indies vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 Group B LIVE Scorecard: Nicholas Pooran's West Indies take on Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland in do-or-die match

WI vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Check Scorecard and Updates from West Indies vs Ireland match here.

West Indies vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 Group B LIVE Scorecard: Nicholas Pooran's West Indies take on Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland in do-or-die match
Two-time former champions West Indies face Ireland and Scotland face Zimbabwe in must-win matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with all four teams in Group B with one win and a chance of qualifying for the Super 12. Whichever two teams between West Indies, Ireland, Scotland and Zimbabwe win their matches will advance but with rain predicted for Friday in Hobart, there is a possibility of rain playing spoilsport and having a huge impact on the matches, bringing in the Net Run-Rate (NRR) into the equation. Currently, Scotland lead the table with the best NRR of 0.759 with Zimbabwe in second position. In case both the matches on Friday are washed off without a single ball being bowled, Scotland and Zimbabwe will go through. In case, the West Indies v Ireland match is played and the other match is washed out, the winner of that match along with Scotland will make it to the next stage. In case the Scotland v Zimbabwe match is played and the other match had to be abandoned, the winner of the match along with West Indies will advance to Super 12. So, all the teams have a lot to play for and will be hoping that the rain does not intervene and the weather lets the action on the field decide their fate.

West Indies had landed in this situation after losing to Scotland by 42 runs in their first match. They recovered some ground by beating Zimbabwe on Wednesday but are still facing some anxious moments after Scotland lost to Ireland, who themselves lost to Zimbabwe. West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran admitted that the reason for their predicament is the failure of the batting unit and said they decided to pull themselves up. "We spoke (about this) and had to be responsible as a batting group. Enough is enough. We have been failing in the middle overs. We tried to be a bit conservative in the middle overs. But in tournaments like these, guys tried to be conservative trying to build partnerships but then got caught and bowled. At times like this, we need to create our own luck...," Pooran said adding that Akeal Hosein and Rovman Powell did just that against Zimbabwe with a partnership at the end of the innings. Pooran was looking forward to another stupendous effort from his bowlers especially Alzarri Joseph, who claimed 4-16 in his four overs against Zimbabwe.

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of West Indies vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday.

