LIVE Updates | First WIPL 2023 T20 Cricket Teams Auction: 7 Men's team owners to bid for Women's IPL teams
First Women's Indian Premier League 2023 T20 Cricket LIVE Coverage: Here's all you need to know about the team auction of WIPL.
Trending Photos
17 bidders will compete in the BCCI's January 25 auction to purchase the five women's IPL franchisees ahead of the league's debut seson in March. This list of bidders include seven team owners from men's IPL. The winners of the auction will be chosen through a closed-bid procedure on Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai. As part of clearing the technical-bid process, the BCCI listed a number of eligibility requirements for bidding, one of which is that the bidders must have an audited net worth of at least INR 1000 crore as of March 31, 2022. According to sources, the organisations that own the IPL franchises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals have submitted technical bids by Monday's deadline.
The other three men's IPL team owners, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, chose not to participate in the bidding process despite having purchased the tender paperwork. Adani Group, Capri Global, Haldiram's Group, Torrent Pharma, Apollo Pipes, Amrit Leela Enterprises, Shriram Group, and Slingshot 369 Ventures Private Limited are just a few of the companies that will be included in the financial offers.
Also Read: Women's IPL 2023: All you need to know about WIPL 2023
Huge money put in for IPL.#IPL #WIPL #India #WomensIPL #CricTracker pic.twitter.com/wJqZPlG7Zb — Bahaar ____ (@bahar_Udd) January 16, 2023
In the tender document, the BCCI has identified ten Indian cities and the venues, allowing one entity to submit a bid for multiple cities. Bids will be considered for a ten-year period, from 2023 to 2032, and there is no fixed base price. The ten cities and venues that have been shortlisted are Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium, capacity 112,560), Kolkata (Eden Gardens, 65,000), Chennai (MA Chidambaram Stadium, 50,000), Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 42,000), Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium, 55,000), Dharamsala (HPCA stadium, 20,900), Guwahati (Barsapara Stadium, 38,650), Indore (Holkar Stadium, 26,900), Lucknow (AB Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, 48,800) and Mumbai (Wankhede/DY Patil/Brabourne Stadiums).
LIVE WIPL Team Auction: What is the player purse of Women's IPL 2023?
The player purse would start at INR 12 crore in 2023, increase to INR 13.5 crore in 2024, INR 15 crore in 2025, INR 16.5 crore in 2026, and finally INR 18 crore in 2027, according to the information sent to possible players in Thursday, January 19. The first five years will follow this rule, with five teams in the first three years and six teams in the latter two years of the cycle.
Hello and welcome to the Team Auction of the first ever Women's Indian Premier League. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key details from the auction. Stay Tunned!
More Stories