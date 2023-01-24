LIVE Updates | First WIPL 2023 T20 Cricket Teams Auction: 7 Men's team owners to bid for Women's IPL teams

17 bidders will compete in the BCCI's January 25 auction to purchase the five women's IPL franchisees ahead of the league's debut seson in March. This list of bidders include seven team owners from men's IPL. The winners of the auction will be chosen through a closed-bid procedure on Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai. As part of clearing the technical-bid process, the BCCI listed a number of eligibility requirements for bidding, one of which is that the bidders must have an audited net worth of at least INR 1000 crore as of March 31, 2022. According to sources, the organisations that own the IPL franchises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals have submitted technical bids by Monday's deadline.

The other three men's IPL team owners, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, chose not to participate in the bidding process despite having purchased the tender paperwork. Adani Group, Capri Global, Haldiram's Group, Torrent Pharma, Apollo Pipes, Amrit Leela Enterprises, Shriram Group, and Slingshot 369 Ventures Private Limited are just a few of the companies that will be included in the financial offers.

In the tender document, the BCCI has identified ten Indian cities and the venues, allowing one entity to submit a bid for multiple cities. Bids will be considered for a ten-year period, from 2023 to 2032, and there is no fixed base price. The ten cities and venues that have been shortlisted are Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium, capacity 112,560), Kolkata (Eden Gardens, 65,000), Chennai (MA Chidambaram Stadium, 50,000), Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 42,000), Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium, 55,000), Dharamsala (HPCA stadium, 20,900), Guwahati (Barsapara Stadium, 38,650), Indore (Holkar Stadium, 26,900), Lucknow (AB Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, 48,800) and Mumbai (Wankhede/DY Patil/Brabourne Stadiums).