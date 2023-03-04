LLC 2023: Suresh Raina Joins India Maharajas For Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket on Saturday (March 4) announced that Suresh Raina will be playing in blockbuster league for the India Maharajas. LLC Masters will take place in Doha and is set to begin from March 10, 2023 at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium. The talented left-hander has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India. He is also the first Indian to score a century in every format of the game for Team India and all his hundreds were scored outside India.

Suresh Raina on this association with LLC Masters said, "I am looking forward to being part of LLC Masters. The format is such that we will be representing India again. It is always a pleasure to represent your country. We would focus on bringing the trophy home this time. I am really looking forward to playing with all the legends."

Raina will join the likes of Gautam Gambhir, who was recently announced as captain of the side. (READ: Legends League Cricket 2023: Asia Lions, World Giants And India Maharajas Announce Captains)

Commenting on the occasion, Gambhir said, "I have been a part of the LLC family before, and it is always a pleasure to be part of such an interesting tournament. It not only gives us the chance to be back on the pitch in a competitive match but also provides us with the opportunity to relive old rivalries and friendships. I have played with all my team members at India Maharajas while on the Indian team and the domestic circuit. As a leader of the team, I can assure the fans that we will put on a great show."

Where to watch the Legends League Cricket Masters in India?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the tournament. The same shall be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode for the digital audience.