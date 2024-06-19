Recently a post by the official account of Fifa World Cup went viral after they posted a photo of global football star Cristiano Ronaldo with the caption- Thala for a reason. Thala for a reason translates to leader for a reason and is used to lovingly refer to Indian cricket star MS Dhoni by his fans. The post by FIFA won the hearts of millions of Indian cricket and football fans around the world and has left the sporting world in awe. MS Dhoni and Cristiano Ronaldo are both iconic players in their respective sports who have made the no.7 jersey their trademark.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo or CR7 is currently in the final stages of his career as he has donned the Portugal jersey for a record-breaking sixth time in the Euros. He is currently leading Portugal in the hopes of winning the 2024 Euros Championships currently going on in Germany. Currently, Ronaldo plays for Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr when he joined them in 2023 after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and is only second to Lionel Messi. Apart from that he has won the UEFA Champions League five times with Manchester United and Real Madrid. Currently, at the age of 39, Ronaldo still continues to score goals left and right as he has taken his career goals to 895( the most by any player).

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is the ex-captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the most successful players in the history of Indian cricket both in terms of being the captain and as a player. Dhoni has led the Indian Cricket Team to several major international trophies which include the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, The T20 World Cup in 2007, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. In IPL terms, Dhoni has led his side Chennai Super Kings to five IPL trophies and is one of the most decorated players in the tournament. Across all formats, Dhoni has played 538 International matches in which he has scored 17266 runs. An electric wicketkeeper behind the stumps, Dhoni is a legend of Indian cricket.