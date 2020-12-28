Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my team: Virat Kohli shares tweet from 2010 after winning two ICC awards of the decade

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday (December 28, 2020) won two ICC awards of the decade following which he shared his tweet from the year 2010 where he had said that the is looking forward to scoring lots of runs for India.

Kohli who has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade along with the ICC men's ODI Player of the Decade award, had tweeted on March 16, 2010, "Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team.."

He re-tweeted and said, "Sharing this tweet I put out 10 years ago, which was a hopeful one, I've realised through this journey that if you believe in yourself and play sport for the right reasons, no dream is too big to achieve."

"Regardless of the challenges and obstacles, you will keep moving forward with this belief and see your dreams turn into reality," added Kohli.

The 32-year old thanked his family, coach, friends and all the people who stood by him through this decade.

He also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for giving him the opportunity to represent India.

Virat Kohli scored 20,396 runs in all international cricket during the time period, which is more than anyone else and was also part of team India that won the ICC CWC 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

ICC @CricketWorldCup win in 2011

ICC Champions Trophy win in 2013

Test series win in Australia in 2018 Virat Kohli, the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, talks about the last 10 glorious years of his career #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/P9FSDgCkWJ — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Notably, he was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

Earlier in the day, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni also won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

MSD was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back former England batter Ian Bell following a disputable runout at Trent Bridge in 2011.